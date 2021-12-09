First Extraction 2 Image Features Chris Hemsworth's Return As Tyler Rake, And A Way Different Setting

Netflix has been producing a dizzying amount of original content for years now. But a select number of movie titles have risen as the most successful/popular for the streaming service. Case in point: The Russo Brothers' Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, which was quickly green lit for a sequel. The first Extraction 2 image features Hemsworth's return as Tyler Rake, and a way different setting.

Extraction ended with Chris Hemsworth's badass character seemingly perishing in order to save the young Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal). But the final moments of the coda hinted that he might still be alive, and that's been confirmed in the first snowy image from the sequel. Check it out below,

Tyler Rake is back! Chris Hemsworth returns in Extraction 2 as Rake is sent on another deadly rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/a7RMiQWHaGDecember 9, 2021 See more

Well, it looks like Extraction 2 is going to take the story far away from Bangladesh. Here we see Tyler Rake in a far more chilly setting, requiring him to bundle up in order to survive the elements. Although I wouldn't be surprised if a shirtless scene still occurs throughout the movie's runtime. Now the question is: exactly where is the story going for the burgeoning action franchise?

The above image comes to us from the official Netflix Twitter account, and is sure to break the internet in the process. Looks like Tyler Rake has gotten a few licks ahead of this image, as there are some cuts and wounds on Chris Hemsworth's face. Although considering the bodycount that he raked up in the first movie, smart money says the other guys look far worse.

Concrete information about Extraction 2's contents are a complete mystery at this point, so this first still from the Netflix sequel is sure to turn a few heads. It looks like the story is going take place in very different settings, which should open new narrative doors for director Sam Hargrave's upcoming movie. We'll just have to wait and see if other familiar faces like Ovi or Golshifteh Farahani's Nik Khan factor into the story.

Considering how massively popular the first Extraction movie was, it should be interesting to see how The Russo Brothers grow the story into a full-blown franchise. Netflix would presumably be more generous with a budget, which should result in some absolutely dizzying action sequences. Hopefully with this first still online, some footage will be released to the public sooner rather than later.

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to action sequences, given his continued tenure as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But action played out quite differently in Extraction, mostly because Tyler Rake doesn't have any superpowers to hide behind. Hemsworth and the stunt team worked tirelessly on the first movie, rehearsing one shoot-out while simultaneously filming another. We'll just have to see if the stakes get even higher in the mysterious sequel.

Extraction 2 is currently expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022, but there is no concrete release date at the time of writing. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.