Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 Has Begun Filming, Here’s How The Netflix Movie’s Director Celebrated

It’s been over a year and a half since the Christ Hemsworth-led action movie Extraction premiered on Netflix with a bang, and it didn’t take long for word to come in that a sequel was in the works. While there have been some delays getting Extraction 2 off the ground, it’s finally begun filming. Director Sam Hargrave revealed as much when he shared a quick peek at the start of production.

Rather than the action being set in Dhaka, Bangladesh again like in the first movie, Extraction 2 is moving to a colder climate, as you’ll see in the below Instagram post Sam Hargrave shared to commentate finishing Day 1 of principal photography:

Originally the plan was for Extraction 2 to film in Australia, to the point that in late August, the crew was in preparation mode in New South Wales. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, it was decided to pack up shop and move to Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. What will Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake be doing there? That’s hard to say for now, but let’s hope he has enough layers on while gunning down bad guys in the snow. And while shooting in that environment doesn’t look comfortable by any means, Sam Hargrave sounds satisfied by how the footage they shot turned out. Filming in Prague is expected to wrap up next March.

The Extraction 2 trailer released in September confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will reprise Tyler Rake after Extraction ended on an ambiguous note for the character. Other than that, no plot details have been divulged to the public. Given that 99 million households reportedly watched the first movie in its first four weeks of availability, it’s hardly surprising that Netflix decided to greenlight a sequel. Joe Russo also returned to pen the script and produce alongside his brother, Anthony Russo.

In contrast to when he plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (we’ll see the God of Thunder next in Thor: Love and Thunder), Chris Hemsworth hasn’t been eating as much protein in preparation for his return to Tyler Rake, with his trainer, Luke Zocchi, saying that the actor is “eating 3-4 times a day and roughly eating 2,500 [calories].” Zocchi also noted that Hemsworth is no longer doing blood flow training due to the physical toll it takes. Extraction 2 is one of several Netflix movies that Hemsworth has coming up, the others being Escape from Spiderhead and the Hulk Hogan biopic.

Extraction 2 doesn’t have a set release date, but stay tuned to CinemaBlend for that information and other updates about the sequel. With November almost over, look through our Netflix December 2021 guide to learn what the streaming service will deliver next month.