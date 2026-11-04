Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have (Reportedly) ALREADY Relocated In The UK After Their Big Move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines for a number of reasons as of late but, most notably, the pair have been drawing attention for their recent move. A few months ago, it was reported that the royal couple were planning to move back to the United Kingdom with their two children. The pair eventually did just that and reportedly got there on a private jet that apparently cost them a pretty penny to use. Now, it would seem that while back in the UK, Harry and Markle have just relocated again.

Since being back in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – along with children Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet – have reportedly been living with friends in the Cotswolds. More specifically, the brood had taken up residence in what’s been referred to as the “main house” on the property. According to a report from Daily Mail, however, the family is now moving from that house to what’s simply described as a “property on the estate.” Reps for the royals have not provided any concrete information on the matter.

Recent rumors have suggested that Markle and Harry have been searching for a new abode in the British countryside. However, the state of that search remains unclear, given their current stay with their friends. As for this latest move, it purportedly took place while Archie and Lilibet were on their half-term vacation from school.

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This latest move comes amid questions about the Duke and Duchess’ decision to leave the United States in the first place. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initially moved to California in March 2020, only months after stepping back as senior members of the British Royal Family. At that point, they stayed in a house owned by filmmaker Tyler Perry and, by July, they took up permanent residence in Montecito. Around 2023, it was rumored that the two were considering a move to Malibu, but that didn’t come to fruition. It was also in 2023 that the couple formally relinquished their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

Reports of the Duke and Duchess’ intention to move back to the UK began to surface in August 2026. Shortly after that came the reports of the pair using the private jet to get their family to Harry’s home country. Per numbers that were shared, the jet reportedly cost $12,000 per hour for the 10-hour flight, which apparently brought the grand total of the trip to $120,000. The couple’s exact reasons for returning to the UK remain unknown, though it’s been speculated that the health of Harry’s father, King Charles III, was a contributing factor.

All the while, Markle and Harry continue to have ties to California due to some of their business ventures. While their original deal with Netflix has ended, they continue to collaborate with the mega streamer. The pair have, however, hit a few setbacks from a business standpoint, with one being the release of their documentary, Cookie Queens, which flopped at the box office, despite receiving critical acclaim.

The royals may be back in the UK now, but it’s already been reported that they may return to the US, at least for visits, very soon. Sources allege that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be back for the holiday season, considering Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, still lives in the states. That piece of speculation also came with the claim that Harry and Markle wouldn’t be celebrating with the Royal Family. If any festivities take place in the UK, though, it seems the Duke and Duchess now have a new spot in which they can celebrate.