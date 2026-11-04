The Gilded Age Fans Should Mind Their Business About Marian And Larry
I need everyone to really think about this for a second.
Spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of The Gilded Age are ahead! You can stream it now with an HBO Max subscription, and then catch new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
Of all the characters who could shake things up in Season 4 of The Gilded Age, Marian and Larry weren’t on my list. While I figured their relationship would be a point of drama, I did not expect them to hook up during the premiere. Now, Marian is in a panic, Larry is confused, and some fans of this highly talked-about HBO show are freaking out over the way Marian acted in the wake of all this. However, I’m here to explain why everyone needs to calm down about Marian’s extreme reaction and understand why she was so quick to shun Larry after their night of passion.
People Are Upset About What Happened After Marian And Larry Slept Together
While many people do understand what’s at stake for Marian, there’s a camp that is seemingly thinking about this whole situation like it’s happening in 2026, leaving comments like:
- Marian, don’t be ashamed; you’re fine. -Jeremy Konopka
- Why can’t they be together 😭😭😭😭 I feel like Larry was heart broken for hurting her, he was pretty much crying as she left -clauds0927473818
While I'd normally agree with sentiments like this, and I don't want Marian to feel shame, respectfully, we can’t just brush by this and say she’ll be fine. While Larry might be heartbroken, Marian could face being broken in a significantly worse way. But more on that later.
Over in the comments on a TikTok HBO Max posted about the pair’s big moment on the 2026 TV schedule, people were saying similar things:
- WHY CANT THEY BE TOGETHER it’s so clear they love each other 😭😭😭
- Marian is her own worst enemy. Keeps sabotaging herself out of fear
While I do think Marian has been a victim of her own self-sabotage, I really don’t think that’s what’s happening right now. In fact, I think she had a reasonable reaction for the time.
Why Marian Had Every Right To Be Upset And Deeply Concerned After Her Night With Larry
I knew from the jump that Marian’s reaction to sleeping with Larry was warranted. This is the Victorian Era, and premarital sex was very frowned upon, especially among the upper crust. Marian has had so many relationship ups and downs that adding something like this to her plate could be catastrophic for her, socially speaking. While sleeping with someone you like in modern times is no biggie, it was a very big deal back then.
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To use Louisa Jacobson’s words, it “was not the vibe back then.” The Marian actress further explained why, too, on The Gilded Age's podcast (which you can watch on HBO Max), saying:
She went on to say that during that time, Marian wouldn’t have been allowed to get information on sex education, either. Plus, she’s a religious woman, and people’s feelings about purity were very important in the era. Sincerely, the cards are so stacked against her, just generally speaking. So, as Jacobson said, what happened between her and Larry could lead to her “complete ruin.”
Then, when you add in everything Marian has personally been through, she really is not in a good place to have information like this come to light. Explaining that, Jacobson said:
Overall, Marian is not in a good place after all this, despite her pure and genuine adoration of Larry. And Larry doesn’t fully realize that. So, yeah, her reaction was warranted, and people need to understand that. This was not a casual hookup in 2026 that she can just move on from; this was a night of passion that could easily change and/or ruin her life forever.
So, everyone, mind your business and send good thoughts to Marian and Larry as they navigate the murky waters of premarital sex in the 1800s.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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