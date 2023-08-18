Five Years After To All The Boys I've Loved Before Came Out, Netflix Seemingly Confirmed The State Of Lara Jean And Peter's Relationship

On August 17, 2018, Netflix released one its most beloved original movies, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and it became a phenomenon almost instantly. The coming-of-age movie based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novel of the same name was a huge hit that helped lead the recent comeback of the rom-com and became a trilogy. To celebrate the original movie’s five-year anniversary, the streaming service paid tribute to All The Boys with a Hollywood billboard.

As Netflix shared on Twitter this morning, the studio decided to pronounce its continued love for the All The Boys franchise with a Sunset Boulevard billboard. It’s not only a sweet way to commemorate the anniversary, it also seems to confirm what’s going on with Lana Condor ’s Lara Jean Covey and Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky these days. Check it:

To All The Boys I've Loved Before came out 5 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/4njzkJ9WfFAugust 17, 2023 See more

The billboard reads “Five years later, Lara Jean & Peter, still going strong.” It sounds like Netflix wants the world to know that the movie couple are always and forever even though the movies concluded back in 2021! As you may recall, the end of the third All The Boys movie had Lara Jean and Peter graduating high school and going to college 3,000 miles away from one another. While the movie ended with some open-endedness about whether the couple would survive, Lara Jean was hopeful their regular letters to one another would assist their continued romance.

Netflix’s bold proclamation seems to offer hope for fans of the couple staying together years following the end of To All the Boys: Always and Forever. It’s not a great day to be Team John Ambrose, but it’s definitely a sweet tribute to the romantic comedy couple for an exciting milestone for the first movie. It’s also a good reminder that the summer 2018 release is still right there for those with a Netflix subscription to stream, especially if the endless scrolling is getting you down.

Since the end of All The Boys, the franchise’s author Jenny Han has been keeping busy on a couple of big series, between being the showrunner for The Summer I Turned Pretty and spinning off All The Boys with XO, Kitty, which arrived to Netflix back in May. XO, Kitty also confirmed the couple are still together in a scene in the third episode.