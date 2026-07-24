There's Another Dungeon Crawler Carl Role Fans Want Jeff Hays To Voice For The TV Show

As someone who got into the Dungeon Crawler Carl series by listening to the audiobooks, I'm not even remotely surprised to see so many positive reactions to the news out of Comic-Con this week that Jeff Hays would be voicing the role of Princess Donut for the book-to-screen adaptation.

As the narrator of all eight (so far) Dungeon Crawler Carl audiobooks, Hays does an outstanding job, particularly in the way he shifts from one voice to the next. I think it would've been a bit of a challenge to adjust to a new voice behind the beloved feline when the TV adaptation debuts, so I'm glad we won't have to. From her tone to her style of speaking and huffy reactions, Hays brings so much personality to Donut. It's a good sign that he's being included for the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV show, which will be available at some point for people with a Peacock subscription.

Can He Voice The AI Too?

Beyond the excited reactions I've seen around social media about Hays voicing Donut, I've also seen people mentioning another role they hope he'll voice. To be clear, no other roles have been cast for Dungeon Crawler Carl, but there are some fans still holding out hope that Hays will also voice the role of the system AI. This "character' in the book is responsible for announcing Neewww Achievements, loot boxes, warnings and other rules Carl and the other characters need to be aware of throughout the "game" they're playing. Like so many other characters in the DCC audiobooks, the AI's voice is distinct and full of personality (for better or cringy worse), and it'd be hard to get used to another voice behind it.