Dylan Efron Reveals How The Internet Reacted To His Traitors Performance And How It Changed The Way He’s Seen In Hollywood: ‘I’ve Always Been Zac’s Brother’

Spoilers ahead for The Traitors Season 3.

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV, and is certainly one of the most popular competition series. Those with a Peacock subscription were recently treated to the third season of the US version, which features a cast full of reality TV icons. The Traitors Season 3 cast included Dylan Efron, who recently spoke about the reception to his gameplay, and no longer just being "Zac's brother."

Prior to The Traitors, Dylan Efron was primarily known for appearing alongside his actor brother in Down to Earth with Zac Efron (streaming with a Netflix subscription). Zac Efron caught some strays at the Round Tale courtesy of Bob the Drag Queen, but in a clip from Radio Andy, Dylan spoke about how he's been embraced thanks to the show. In his words:

Yeah. It's been awesome 'cause it really is like a show like this, you're putting your actual self out there. So the fact that people are accepting me is like the best gift I could ever ask for.

That's true. While there's strategic gameplay and Alan Cumming's wild accent, The Traitors is ultimately a reality show where the contestants aren't playing characters. Dylan has become a bonafide heartthrob, while also getting flowers for his voting history and eventual victory on the show.

Later in the same interview, Dylan Efron spoke about how folks began to embrace him outside of his connection to his famous actor brother. As he put it:

And like people always, we've talked about it, but I've always been Zac's brother. And I've always worn it with a badge of honor. But it is fun. Like even when the first few episodes came out, it was ‘Zac's brother. Zac's brother’ By Episode 5, they were like, ‘Oh, Dylan.’ I was like, 'Oh, that is my name. Cool.’

Indeed, Dylan Efron is one of the biggest breakaway stars from Season 3, alongside Bachelor alum Gabby Windey. Both of them ended up winning the season, although they'll have to split the prize money four ways. Still, I have to assume that both Efron and Widney will be getting some exciting offers to return the screen soon.

The Traitors Season 3 is now streaming in its entirety on Peacock as part of the 2025 TV list. And for those eager for more murder, a new season of the UK version was just dropped.