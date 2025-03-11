Dylan Efron Reveals How The Internet Reacted To His Traitors Performance And How It Changed The Way He’s Seen In Hollywood: ‘I’ve Always Been Zac’s Brother’

News
By
published

He crushed it on The Traitors.

Dylan Efron looking concerned on The Traitors.
(Image credit: Peacock)

Spoilers ahead for The Traitors Season 3.

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV, and is certainly one of the most popular competition series. Those with a Peacock subscription were recently treated to the third season of the US version, which features a cast full of reality TV icons. The Traitors Season 3 cast included Dylan Efron, who recently spoke about the reception to his gameplay, and no longer just being "Zac's brother."

Prior to The Traitors, Dylan Efron was primarily known for appearing alongside his actor brother in Down to Earth with Zac Efron (streaming with a Netflix subscription). Zac Efron caught some strays at the Round Tale courtesy of Bob the Drag Queen, but in a clip from Radio Andy, Dylan spoke about how he's been embraced thanks to the show. In his words:

Yeah. It's been awesome 'cause it really is like a show like this, you're putting your actual self out there. So the fact that people are accepting me is like the best gift I could ever ask for.

That's true. While there's strategic gameplay and Alan Cumming's wild accent, The Traitors is ultimately a reality show where the contestants aren't playing characters. Dylan has become a bonafide heartthrob, while also getting flowers for his voting history and eventual victory on the show.

Later in the same interview, Dylan Efron spoke about how folks began to embrace him outside of his connection to his famous actor brother. As he put it:

And like people always, we've talked about it, but I've always been Zac's brother. And I've always worn it with a badge of honor. But it is fun. Like even when the first few episodes came out, it was ‘Zac's brother. Zac's brother’ By Episode 5, they were like, ‘Oh, Dylan.’ I was like, 'Oh, that is my name. Cool.’

Indeed, Dylan Efron is one of the biggest breakaway stars from Season 3, alongside Bachelor alum Gabby Windey. Both of them ended up winning the season, although they'll have to split the prize money four ways. Still, I have to assume that both Efron and Widney will be getting some exciting offers to return the screen soon.

The Traitors Season 3 is now streaming in its entirety on Peacock as part of the 2025 TV list. And for those eager for more murder, a new season of the UK version was just dropped.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Screenshot of Reacher on the street in Season 3&#039;s Dominique episode wearing a lined jacket.

I’m Loving Reacher Season 3, But An Internet User Made A Comment About The Series I Can’t Stop Thinking About

George R.R. Martin on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

I Loved Watching Game Of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Get Trolled Over Book Delays In Dark Winds Cameo, But Robert Redford Being The Troll Makes It Perfect
George Clooney as Danny Ocean in Ocean&#039;s 12.

32 Times A Julia Roberts Character Was Betrayed By A Guy In A Movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on American Idol.
‘It's Not Gonna Work.’ American Idol’s Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan Reveal The Songs They’re Tired Of Hearing During Auditions (And Same)
Tsireya shining in sunlight, as she looks up with concern in Avatar: The Way of Water.
James Cameron's Wife Has Already Seen Avatar 3, And His Comments About How She Reacted Are Wild
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on The View.
Joy Behar Opens Up About Rumors She And Whoopi Goldberg Are Getting Fired From The View: 'Sorry To Report To Those People.'
Emma and Bruce Willis in 2019 on a red carpet
Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Opens Up About Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa’s Situation After Their Deaths: ‘Caregivers Need Care Too’
Keisha Castle-Hughes in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x14
FBI: Most Wanted's Hostage Situation Gets Out Of Control For Hana In Exclusive Episode Clip, But I'm More Worried About Ethan
Agatha standing outside Herb&#039;s house in the nude in Agatha All Along
Kathryn Hahn's Avengers Update For Agatha Harkness Seems Disappointing At First. Why I Think It's Probably Good News For Fans
Jimmy Palmer and Ducky Mallard looking at bullet casing in NCIS lab
I Just Spoke With NCIS’ Brian Dietzen About Co-Writing The David McCallum Tribute Episode, And He Told Us How The Fans Reacted To Ducky’s Farewell
Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2
Will Deadpool’s Zazie Beetz Ever Play Domino Again? Here’s What She Thinks
Screenshot of Reacher on the street in Season 3&#039;s Dominique episode wearing a lined jacket.
I’m Loving Reacher Season 3, But An Internet User Made A Comment About The Series I Can’t Stop Thinking About
Zeeko Zaki as OA in FBI Season 7x14
FBI's Zeeko Zaki Talks 'Flying Extremely Solo' For OA's Train Crisis, And I'm Worried About What Finally Shakes Him Up