Gabriel Basso Had A One Word Response After The Night Agent Season 2 Trailer Dropped, But I Was More Stoked To Find Out Why The Location Is Gonna Change

I’ve been stoked for The Night Agent Season 2 footage since practically the moment the first season dropped. The suspenseful drama was one I binged in just a few days and it took the streaming service a long time to renew the series, much less get production underway for another round. (Though I suppose that's better than being canceled by Netflix.) But the time is nearly nigh and the new season of the Gabriel Basso starrer is coming to the 2025 Netflix schedule this month! I couldn’t be more pumped by the new footage, too, although I probably would have taken more than the star’s one-word response.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for The Night Agent Season 2 yet, we have you covered.

After it dropped, series lead Gabriel Basso took to social media to share the trailer, and on his Stories included a one word response that has stuck in my brain for a few days, mostly because I did, in fact, enjoy it.

(Image credit: Gabriel Basso, Instagram)

Listen, I would have loved to have gotten more from Basso about what’s coming in Season 2, but I almost don’t mind his one-word response, because I was stoked to finally see how the show was going to script in a location change. Plus he's been generous with BTS footage on Basso's Instagram, and I do like a little mystery about what's to come. Speaking about the location change though...

What We Knew Before And Know Now From The Night Agent Season 2 Trailer

One big question I’ve had about The Night Agent Season 2 is about the location pivots. The whole purpose of being a Night Agent was that Basso’s character Peter Sutherland sat at a desk in Washington DC and in the first season started out answering phones for the Night action line, eventually landing a full time gig as a Night Agent. Through early promos and teasers for Season 2, we learned that would be changing in the second season and the show would be going more global. I was interested in the drama growing more expansive, but I just didn’t get how it would work and fit in with the whole premise of the series as a whole.

Thankfully, the trailer explains how Peter Sutherland was “investigating” “a leak in the CIA” and went AWOL. Toward the start of the trailer he’s off the grid and on the hunt, which helps lead to those location changes we’d only previously seen in behind-the-scenes footage Basso shared and general info that had dropped about filming locations shifting to places like New York and even international locations like Thailand.

Ultimately, how and where the series would be going moving forward was something I was seriously interested in prior to the release of the trailer, but the thing I love most about this first look is it answers my biggest question without actually giving away any major spoilers. The season is coming soon, too, hitting the 2025 TV schedule on Thursday, January 23. So if you do have any other pressing questions, the best news is you don’t have too much longer to wait. And this time it's already renewed for Season 3 as well. Whew. Feels good to say that about a Netflix series.