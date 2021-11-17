Red Notice: What The Fans Think Of The Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie

The following contains SPOILERS for Red Notice.

Netflix has been the source of some pretty big movies over the past few years with some big names attached, but it’s possible that this past weekend saw the biggest release ever on the streaming service. Red Notice has an incredible cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot all in one place. Those three salaries alone are going to make this one one of the most expensive movies Netflix has ever seen.

But was it money well spent? We know that Red Notice has been seen by a lot of people in just a few days. It’s already one of the most watched things on Netflix at this point, but what do the people who have seen it actually think? Let’s take a look.

Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Are A Perfect Team

While there are three big names attached to Red Notice , it has to be said that the real focus of the film is on two of them. Dwayne Johnson plays an FBI agent who enlists an art thief, played by Ryan Reynolds, in an attempt to apprehend another art thief, played by Gal Gadot. The two men are on the same side, but with very different perspectives. This is what leads to the bulk of the film’s comedy, and fans are loving it .

This is the highlight of the movie. 😂 #RedNotice pic.twitter.com/yk0yESFa0rNovember 13, 2021 See more

Dwayne Johnson largely plays the “straight man” role in this comedy duo, but he’s great at that sort of performance, where the comedy is a bit more subtle, but no less hilarious. Ryan Reynolds has brought the rapid fire jokes he’s known for, and he does not disappoint.

The bromance between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the film #RedNotice WAS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/pQjcIRbQ7JNovember 12, 2021 See more

T he duo of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds was first given to us in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and while Reynolds only appeared in a couple scenes, it was clear these two had fun together. Red Notice is basically that, and it doesn’t look like fans are getting tired of it.

Romance between Dwayne and Ryan #RedNotice #BlackAdam vs #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/o6CnMdIbqXNovember 13, 2021 See more

The relationship between these two characters basically carries the entire movie... at least, it does until the ending. At that point, there’s another performance that people are talking about.

Red Notice Has A Hilarious Ed Sheeran Cameo

Red Notice has more than a few surprises in store for the audience, but one of the surprise moments that a lot of fans are talking about comes near the end of the film, when Ed Sheeran appears in a cameo seen during a wedding. Whatever you might think of the pop singer, he might surprise you here.

Ed Sheeran trying to fight with guitar was easily the best part of Red Notice.Didn't expect him to be there#RedNotice pic.twitter.com/pykQNtmpUUNovember 13, 2021 See more

The scene appears during a wedding, where Ed Sheeran has apparently been hired to perform. Characters are going quite nuts over him until the reception is raided by police. Sheeran himself is arrested and... he doesn’t respond well.

Its hella funny #RedNotice #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/1psFQLhPfONovember 12, 2021 See more

Ed Sheeran certainly has some loyal fans, and they were probably all a little surprised to see him pop up in Red Notice, but they’re here for it. If there’s a problem, it’s that fans wish Sheeran had been given billing in the film.

I am Ed Sheeran Bitch😂#RedNotice pic.twitter.com/dASi0PoIRBNovember 15, 2021 See more

But the appearance of Ed Sheeran is the smallest of the twist moments that we find in Red Notice. The movie does a lot to try and keep the audience guessing, and it seems to have worked.

Red Notice Is Full Of Fun Twists

Red Notice is, at its core, a heist movie, and that often means a lot of plot twists along the way. Red Notice includes multiple twists and for the most part, they seem to have been successful in surprising fans. If you haven’t actually seen Red Notice, you may want to skip this part, as it might give a few things away.

The weekend wasn't so bad, Netflix had my back with some dope movies one of them is #RedNotice 😍I enjoyed every minute of it, the plot twist towards the end of the movie 🤯 I didn't see that one coming 😳 I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS MOVIE 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/E55NbY2aqMNovember 15, 2021 See more

There are actually several different twists that take place over the course of Red Notice. Most of them, while they do change up the story a bit, are pretty innocuous in the grand scheme of things. Others, of course, are much bigger. We won’t go into them in detail here, if you’ve seen the movie, you know.

Damn #RedNotice with the MAD plot twists. Like. So many. Wow.November 13, 2021 See more

Whether you saw the twists coming or not, the various twists are all a lot of fun, and they do set things up nicely for a somewhat different sequel. While we certainly don’t know yet if Red Notice will get one, it quite clearly is hoping for one based on the way it ends.

so #RedNotice was basically dwayne johnson cheating on gal gadot with ryan reynolds for 2 hours pic.twitter.com/R17dx8mU8xNovember 13, 2021 See more