Trending

Red Notice: What The Fans Think Of The Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie

By last updated

Here's what fans are saying about Netflix's Red Notice.

The Red Notice cast
(Image credit: Netflix)

The following contains SPOILERS for Red Notice.

Netflix has been the source of some pretty big movies over the past few years with some big names attached, but it’s possible that this past weekend saw the biggest release ever on the streaming service. Red Notice has an incredible cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot all in one place. Those three salaries alone are going to make this one one of the most expensive movies Netflix has ever seen.

But was it money well spent? We know that Red Notice has been seen by a lot of people in just a few days. It’s already one of the most watched things on Netflix at this point, but what do the people who have seen it actually think? Let’s take a look.

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Are A Perfect Team 

While there are three big names attached to Red Notice, it has to be said that the real focus of the film is on two of them. Dwayne Johnson plays an FBI agent who enlists an art thief, played by Ryan Reynolds, in an attempt to apprehend another art thief, played by Gal Gadot. The two men are on the same side, but with very different perspectives. This is what leads to the bulk of the film’s comedy, and fans are loving it

See more

Dwayne Johnson largely plays the “straight man” role in this comedy duo, but he’s great at that sort of performance, where the comedy is a bit more subtle, but no less hilarious. Ryan Reynolds has brought the rapid fire jokes he’s known for, and he does not disappoint. 

See more

The duo of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds was first given to us in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and while Reynolds only appeared in a couple scenes, it was clear these two had fun together. Red Notice is basically that, and it doesn’t look like fans are getting tired of it. 

See more

The relationship between these two characters basically carries the entire movie... at least, it does until the ending. At that point, there’s another performance that people are talking about. 

Ed Sheeran in Red Notice

(Image credit: Netflix)

Red Notice Has A Hilarious Ed Sheeran Cameo 

Red Notice has more than a few surprises in store for the audience, but one of the surprise moments that a lot of fans are talking about comes near the end of the film, when Ed Sheeran appears in a cameo seen during a wedding. Whatever you might think of the pop singer, he might surprise you here.

See more

The scene appears during a wedding, where Ed Sheeran has apparently been hired to perform. Characters are going quite nuts over him until the reception is raided by police. Sheeran himself is arrested and... he doesn’t respond well.

See more

Ed Sheeran certainly has some loyal fans, and they were probably all a little surprised to see him pop up in Red Notice, but they’re here for it. If there’s a problem, it’s that fans wish Sheeran had been given billing in the film. 

See more

But the appearance of Ed Sheeran is the smallest of the twist moments that we find in Red Notice. The movie does a lot to try and keep the audience guessing, and it seems to have worked.  

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot walking forward together in Red Notice.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Red Notice Is Full Of Fun Twists 

Red Notice is, at its core, a heist movie, and that often means a lot of plot twists along the way. Red Notice includes multiple twists and for the most part, they seem to have been successful in surprising fans. If you haven’t actually seen Red Notice, you may want to skip this part, as it might give a few things away. 

See more

There are actually several different twists that take place over the course of Red Notice. Most of them, while they do change up the story a bit, are pretty innocuous in the grand scheme of things. Others, of course, are much bigger. We won’t go into them in detail here, if you’ve seen the movie, you know.  

See more

Whether you saw the twists coming or not, the various twists are all a lot of fun, and they do set things up nicely for a somewhat different sequel. While we certainly don’t know yet if Red Notice will get one, it quite clearly is hoping for one based on the way it ends. 

See more

People certainly seem to have enjoyed watching Red Notice. With three charismatic leads, it’s perhaps hard not to feel that way. Perhaps we’ll see Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot together again in a new adventure. If the fans loved the movie that much, they’ll likely turn out for a sequel. 

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.