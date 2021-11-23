Netflix New Releases: Don’t Look Up, The Witcher Season 2, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2021

The final month of 2021 is nearly upon us. It’s been another big year for Netflix as the sheer volume of original content seems to only increase. And fans of many of the popular series that Netflix has brought us will be finding something to love in their stocking this year as December finally brings us Season 2 of The Witcher, as well as more Cobra Kai and Queer Eye.

There’s also a lot to look forward to on the original movie front, as December sees the release of the newest movie from Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up, which includes a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence .

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of December 1: Lost in Space Season 3, The Power Of The Dog, And More

The first of the month always brings us the bulk of Netflix’s library content for the month. Highlights for December include Zach Snyder’s Sucker Punch, A few entries in the Final Destination franchise, The Mask of Zorro and Wild Things. On the original content side Netflix will drop Season 3 of Lost in Space and The Power of the Dog. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst , and the film from Jane Campion is getting serious Oscar buzz, so it will be worth checking out.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN -- NETFLIX ANIME - 12/1/21

Kayko and Kokosh -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/1/21

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/1/21

Lost in Space: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/1/21

The Power of the Dog -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/1/21

Are You The One: Season 3 -12/1/21

Blood and Bone - 12/1/21

Body of Lies - 12/1/21

Bordertown: Mural Murders - 12/1/21

Chloe - 12/1/21

Chocolat - 12/1/21

Closer - 12/1/21

Death at a Funeral - 12/1/21

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat - 12/1/21

The Final Destination - 12/1/21

Final Destination 3 - 12/1/21

Final Destination 5 - 12/1/21

Fool's Gold - 12/1/21

The Fourth Kind - 12/1/21

Ink Master: Season 3 - 12/1/21

Ink Master: Season 4 - 12/1/21

Knight Rider 2000 - 12/1/21

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4 - 12/1/21

Law Abiding Citizen - 12/1/21

The Legend of Zorro - 12/1/21

Life - 12/1/21

Looper - 12/1/21

The Mask of Zorro - 12/1/21

Minority Report -12/1/21

Pet Sematary (1989) -12/1/21

Premonition - 12/1/21

Sabrina (1995) - 12/1/21

Soul Surfer - 12/1/21

Stepmom - 12/1/21

Stuart Little 2 - 12/1/21

Sucker Punch - 12/1/21

Think Like a Man - 12/1/21

Tremors - 12/1/21

We Were Soldiers - 12/1/21

Wild Things - 12/1/21

Wyatt Earp - 12/1/21

The Alpinist - 12/2/21

Coyotes​​ -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/2/21

Escalona: Season 1 - 12/2/21

SINGLE ALL THE WAY -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/21

The Whole Truth -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/21

Cobalt Blue -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/3/21

Coming Out Colton -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/3/21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/3/21

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/3/21

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/3/21

Mixtape -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/3/21

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/3/21

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/3/21

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of December 5: Voir, Go Dog Go Season 2, And More

Movie fans will want to check out the Netflix documentary series Voir, which looks to be what would happen if your favorite video essayist from YouTube had all the money in the world to produce content. Families with little ones will finally get more Go Dog Go to keep them entertained on December 7. Netflix comedy fans will also get the first special from Nicole Byer.

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8) - 12/5/21

David and the Elves -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/6/21

Voir -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/6/21

Centaurworld: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/7/21

Go Dog Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/7/21

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) -- NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/7/21

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/8/21

Asakusa Kid -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/9/21

Bathtubs Over Broadway - 12/9/21

Bonus Family: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/9/21

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/9/21

Anonymously Yours -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/10/21

Aranyak -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/10/21

Back to the Outback -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/10/21

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/10/21

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/10/21

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/10/21

The Shack - 12/10/21

Still Out of My League -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/10/21

Two -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/10/21

The Unforgivable -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/10/21

Fast Color - 12/11/21

The Hungry and the Hairy -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/11/21

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of December 12: The Witcher Season 2, Gary Oldman In Darkest Hour, And More

It’s been nearly two years of waiting and “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher” is still stuck in our heads . We’ll all finally be able to feed the urge that’s been eating at us when Season 2 of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill finally arrives on December 17. This week will also bring a new season of the Fast & Furious animated series Spy Racers and a fantastic performance by Gary Oldman as Winston Churchhill in the WWII drama Darkest Hour.

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9) - 12/12/21

Eye in the Sky - 12/13/21

The Future Diary -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/14/21

Russell Howard: Lubricant -- NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/14/21

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/14/21

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4 - 12/15/21

The Challenge: Season 12 - 12/15/21

The Challenge: Season 25 - 12/15/21

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/15/21

The Giver - 12/15/21

The Hand of God -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/15/21

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2 - 12/15/21

Masha and the Bear: Season 5 - 12/15/21

Selling Tampa -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/15/21

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 - 12/15/21

A California Christmas: City Lights -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/16/21

A Naija Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/16/21

Aggretsuko: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME - 12/16/21

Darkest Hour - 12/16/21

Puff: Wonders of the Reef -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/16/21

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/17/21

The Witcher: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/17/21

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/18/21

Oldboy - 12/18/21

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of December 19: Don’t Look Up, Emily in Paris Season 2, And More

There’s a lot of holiday season content on Netflix all month long, but it will obviously be a big part of the week leading up to Christmas. A couple different Christmas movies will drop on Netflix, but the biggest film release of the month on Netflix comes on Christmas Eve when Don’t Look Up, and it’s absolutely insane cast , arrives. Because what says Christmas like total global destruction?

What Happened in Oslo -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/19/21

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/20/21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster -- NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/21/21

Grumpy Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/21/21

Emily in Paris: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/22/21

Elite Short Stories: Patrick -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/23/21

1000 Miles from Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/24/21

Don't Look Up -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/24/21

Minnal Murali -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/24/21

The Silent Sea -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/24/21

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/24/21

Vicky and Her Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/24/21

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous - 12/24/21

Single’s Inferno -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/25/21

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material -- NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/25/21

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/25/21

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of December 26: Cobra Kai Season 4, Queer Eye Season 6, And More

When you’re on your Christmas come down and you need something to keep you entertained while you’re in recovery from the holiday, Netflix has you well covered. New Year’s Eve alone is going to be a big day for Netflix, as it sees the release of two popular series. Karate Kid follow-up Cobra Kai Season 4 will be available for those looking for something dramatic . If you’re more in the mood to send out the year on a feel good note, Season 6 of Queer Eye will also be available.

Lulli -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/26/21

Word Party Presents: Math! -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/28/21

Anxious People -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/29/21

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/29/21

Kitz -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/30/21

Hilda and the Mountain King -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/30/21

Cobra Kai: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/31/21

The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/31/21

Queer Eye: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/31/21

Stay Close -- NETFLIX SERIES - 12/31/21

Seal Team -- NETFLIX FILM - 12/31/21

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix TBD December 2021

Decoupled -- NETFLIX SERIES

We’ve only scratched the service in what we’ve highlighted here, there’s so much more worth checking out in December on Netflix, from a new Shaun the Sheep movie to entertaining library content like Rian Johnson’s time-travel drama Looper.

And before the month ends make sure you check out everything that’s leaving Netflix in November so you can get a final viewing in of a favorite before it’s gone.