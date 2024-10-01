George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Wolfs Just Hit A Major Milestone On Apple TV+, So Bring On The Sequel

While the wait continues to see whether or not Ocean’s 14 will actually happen, two of the stars from that original heist trilogy recently reunited for a different kind of crime caper. Brad Pitt and George Clooney can now be seen in Wolfs, which can be viewed with an Apple TV+ subscription and follows two professional fixers who are forced to work together on the same job. Although critical reception towards the movie has been mixed, with CinemaBlend’s Wolfs review rating it 3.5 out of 5 stars, the flick has already hit a major milestone on Apple TV+. So bring on Wolfs 2, which has actually already been greenlighted.

Per Deadline, Wolfs has become the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, and this happens just days after it premiered on the 2024 release schedule. Although the streamer didn’t provide specific numbers, the publication has been told that the Pitt and Clooney-led movie “boosted viewership by nearly 30% week over week on the service.” Wolfs premiered in over 100 countries on September 27, and it apparently saw especially big viewership spikes in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and Germany.

Originally the plan for Wolfs was for it to be distributed as a wide theatrical release before becoming available to watch on Apple TV+. However, in August it was decided that the movie would instead get a limited theatrical release on September 20, then debut on the streaming platform on September 27. We’ll never know if Wolfs could have been a box office success or not, but this latest report clearly shows that this worked out in Apple TV+’s favor and then some. Matt Dentler, Apple Original Films’ head of features, told Deadline in a statement:

When George, Brad and Jon approached us with the idea for Wolfs, it was an easy call — a crackling, fun movie starring two Oscar winners who everyone knows are iconic together. Now, audiences have chosen in droves to make Wolfs part of their weekend, making the movie a global blockbuster. We always consider Apple TV+ to be the home for the world’s most talented artists to create and deliver their best work, and it’s exciting to see audiences embrace that so overwhelmingly.

With such an outstanding performance, it’s a good thing Apple TV+ already approved making a Wolfs sequel. Without going into spoilers, the Wolfs ending certainly leaves the door open for Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s characters to team up again. Aside from those two reprising their respective unnamed roles (they’re credited in the movie as Pam’s Man and Margaret’s Man), all that’s confirmed about Wolfs 2 so far is that Jon Watts will once again resume his writing, directing and executive producing duties.

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more Wolfs coverage and how development on the sequel is coming along. You’re also welcome to look over our selections for the best Apple TV+ movies.