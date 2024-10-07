If You Thought Matt Smith’s Hair In House Of The Dragon Was Wild, You Should See His Mohawk For New Movie Caught Stealing

If you watched Season 2 of House of the Dragon when it hit the 2024 TV schedule , you’ve already seen Matt Smith rocking arguably cable's wildest hairdo, and let’s be honest—as everyone's favorite unconventionally handsome crush , he somehow makes the 'do work every time. But his silver-gold flowing locks are just the beginning, so get ready to see the Doctor Who vet step up his hair game with a bright and bold mohawk for his upcoming film Caught Stealing.

Say goodbye to the Targaryen locks of Westeros—Matt Smith has traded them in for a fierce and punk-inspired look, complete with a towering orange and blonde mohawk that just screams follicle rebellion. These first looks at the film, which also stars Austin Butler (so Academy voters, take note ), show off this striking new style. Based on the popular novel of the same name, the Caught Stealing film is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated upcoming page-to-screen adaptations , with this head of hair already being a big draw.

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

As if the hair wasn't punk enough, the Morbius star was spotted rocking a studded leather jacket paired with zippered tartan trousers, totally nailing the give-zero-fucks aesthetic. While we know he’ll be sharing the screen with Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, and Regina King in this upcoming film, details about his specific role as this edgy punk character are still under wraps.

In another behind-the-scenes snap, the Crown alum is locked in what looks like it could be a fiery confrontation with Austin Butler. The actor is fresh of The Bikers, but is probably best known for winning the Golden Globe and BAFTA for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, and was spotted on set with Smith in far less extreme attire.

The two were seen intensely facing off seemingly across the roof of a car, caught up in what seemed like a seriously charged moment as cameras rolled, with Smith's character appearing to have suffered some kind of cut or scrape above the left eye.

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Caught Stealing is reported to center on Austin Butler as a washed-up former baseball player who finds himself in way over his head, fighting for survival in the gritty criminal underworld of 1990s New York City. Production kicked off in September, and with a star-studded cast, it’s no surprise this movie is already making waves. Allegedly drawing inspiration from Martin Scorsese’s hidden gem After Hours , Darren Aronofsky’s next big thriller is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule , and along with Smith’s fresh cut, it's one to watch out for.

Just a month prior in September, Smith was seen sporting a more toned-down version of his mohawk on set. The dramatic size upgrade we’re seeing now might hint that the movie spans a decent chunk of time. While it doesn't give away too much, it definitely has me hyped to see what the team behind this thriller has cooked up for us, and unlike After Hours, it will likely not span merely one night, unless he's got access to some wild hair-growth tonics.

As we await the film’s release, these early set photos have certainly stoked anticipation, not just for Smith’s performance but also for his bold and eye-catching look that perfectly encapsulates the anarchic world his character inhabits. Buckle up because Caught Stealing is bringing Matt Smith as you’ve never seen him before.

For now, Smith fans can revisit his Targaryen look by revisiting the first two seasons of House of the Dragon, now streaming with a Max subscription.