Ahead Of Happy Gilmore 2, Add Bad Bunny To The List Of Stars With A Sweet Take On Working With Adam Sandler

Happy Gilmore 2 may be one of the most anticipated films on the 2025 movie schedule. The star-studded teaser Adam Sandler recently shared featured exciting cameos along with some faces that are familiar to the franchise. As a fan, I'm truly excited for what's to come. One particular detail that really has me pumped is the casting of Bad Bunny. Now, the Puerto Rican rapper joins a list of stars who have nothing but praise for Sandler.

Adam Sander's classic 1996 sports comedy film is hands down one of the best golf movies. With the continued buzz around the sequel, many of his past stars have been showing their love for the 50 First Dates star. Among the actors on that list is Julie Bowen, who sharing her sweet thoughts about reuniting with the funnyman. Meanwhile, Ben Stiller also discussed his friendship with the Saturday Night Live alum.

Both Ben Stiller and Julie Bowen famously worked with the Waterboy icon on the first Happy Gilmore film. So one has to wonder what it was like for a newcomer like Bad Bunny -- whose real name is Benito Ocasio -- to collaborate with the "Sandman." Well, based on the comments that the singer shared with Rolling Stone, Ocasio and his co-star are now quite close:

Pshhh. That’s my uncle. Adam Sandler is my uncle. Look [shows text-message inbox, where Adam Sandler is listed under ‘Tío Sandler’]. He’s Tío Sandler. He’s super nice.

It’s wonderful to hear that Adam Sandler has apparently developed a bond with his younger co-star. The notion of meeting a legend like Sandler is daunting, so I'd like to think that it's comforting for Bad Bunny to know he has the comedian's support. Now, I'm really wondering just how the Bullet Train alum fits into Happy Gilmore 2 and just how much screen time he and Sandler will have together.

While plot details on HG2 are thin right now, the teasers suggest fans will seem more of Gilmore’s golf career along with the same Sandler-style comedic antics. And if there are moments a la Christopher McDonald’s flop-but-not-flop improv included, I think it’ll be a great time.

This movie also serves as an opportunity for Bad Bunny to truly show off his comedic chops following his hosting gig on SNL in 2023. I remain excited to see what he delivers but, in the meantime, my heart is just full due to the fact that he bonded with Adam Sandler.

As of right now, a release date has yet to be announced for Happy Gilmore 2, but know that you'll need a Netflix subscription to check it out when it drops. In the meantime, those who want to watch the original film can do so using VOD services.