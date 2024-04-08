Goosebumps Season 2: What We Know About The Disney+ Series

Over the past 30 years, R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps book series has entertained and terrified multiple generations of young readers with dozens of frightening and page-turning horror stories. During that time, some of those books have either been turned into a great horror anthology show or inspired movies and even a Disney+ original series .

That most recent adaptation of Stine’s work , simply titled Goosebumps, arrived on the scene in October 2023 (Friday the 13th, to be exact) and quickly became a hit with longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers alike. And so, it shouldn’t be that surprising that the series was picked up for another chapter with a new story, a new setting, and a new crop of characters.

Here’s everything we know about Goosebumps Season 2 so far.

A little less than three months after the Goosebumps Season 1 finale aired on Disney+, the streamer announced in February 2024 that a second installment in the series had been greenlit. A premiere date wasn’t announced at the time, and at the time of this writing, nothing has been revealed about a potential release window.

With the spookiness of the series, much like the books that inspired it, it wouldn’t be all that surprising for the show to return at some point on the Fall 2024 TV schedule , specifically sometime around Halloween. However, that is just pure speculation at this point.

David Schwimmer And Ana Ortiz Lead The Goosebumps Season 2 Cast

Though Goosebumps had perfect casting with Justin Long and others the first time around, Disney+ has announced that the upcoming sophomore season will feature an entirely new cast. But, don’t worry, as the actors set to appear, including David Schwimmer and Ana Ortiz, appear to be more than up to the task of continuing that trend.

David Schwimmer as Anthony

In March 2024, Variety reported that Friends alum David Schwimmer would be taking on the role of Anthony , a former botany professor and divorced dad of teenage twins (more on them later) who’s trying to figure things out.

Ana Ortiz as Jen

Ana Ortiz, who previously appeared on shows like Ugly Betty and Love, Victor, will also be one of the big stars in the Goosebumps Season 2 cast, as Disney+ revealed back in March 2024. Ortiz will take on the role of Jen, a police detective still coming to terms with a tragic event in her adolescence.

Sam McCarthy as Devin

Sam McCarthy, the son of “Brat Pack” actor Andrew McCarthy, will also appear as a series regular in Goosebumps Season 2. Disney announced that the Dead to Me star will take on the role of Devin, one of the two twins at the center of the season’s mystery.

Jayden Bartels as Cece

Jayden Bartels, a popular YouTuber and actress, will be taking on the role of Cece, the other twin at the center of Goosebumps Season 2, Disney has announced. Bartels’ previous TV credits include Side Hustle, All That, and The Really Loud House.

These are just the main players we’ll see in Goosebumps Season 2, and the rest of the cast includes young actors like Elijah Cooper, Calilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel, who’ve all been cast to play Devin and Cece’s best friends.

The Second Season Of Goosebumps Will Follow A Pair Of Twins As They Uncover Dark Secrets About A Group Of Missing Teenagers

When Goosebumps Season 2 premieres at some point in the future, it will bring audiences a brand-new and mysterious story that will surely grab their attention. Disney+ has revealed that the next installment in the horror anthology series will follow fraternal twins Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece (Jayden Bartels) as they trigger a chain of events that will see them (and their group of friends) uncover a dark and chilling mystery involving a group of teenagers who vanished in 1994.

Though Not Based On Any Of R.L Stine’s Books, The New Season Appears To Be Taking Inspiration From His Iconic Franchise

At this point, it appears that Goosebumps Season 2 won’t be based on one particular R.L. Stine novel, but it seems like the upcoming installment could be taking some inspiration from the prolific writer’s iconic franchise. As pointed out in the Variety article about David Schwimmer’s casting, one of the main characters of Stay Out of the Basement was also a botanist.

This could be just a coincidence, but Stay Out of the Basement, was the second release in the Goosebumps book series. Though that novel did follow the young kinds of a botanist, its story had more to do with a scientist’s failed plant experiment and less to do with missing teenagers.

Hilary Winston Is Returning As Showrunner

The creative team involved with getting the first season of Goosebumps off the ground will largely remain intact heading into the next installment, Disney+ has announced. This includes Hilary Winston, best known for her work on Community and My Name Is Earl, who will be returning as the showrunner. Also returning are creators Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, who will stick around as executive producers.

However, it is not yet known at this time who will be directing episodes throughout the upcoming season. Letterman, Erin O’Malley, Steve Boyum, David Grossman, and Félix Enríquez Alcalá all helmed episodes last time around.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Goosebumps Season 2?

Though we don’t know when Goosebumps Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ or who will be directing the new story, we do know that it will consist of eight episodes, unlike the the first installment, which played out over 10 episodes.

The first five episodes of the first season were all released at once with the remaining chapters coming out each week thereafter, but we haven’t heard if it will be a similar case when the show returns for Disney+ subscribers.