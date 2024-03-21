Friends' David Schwimmer Is Heading Back To TV As A Divorced Father And Professor, But It's Not Ross Geller

After spending ten years playing the bumbling but lovable Ross Geller on the global sensation that was Friends, David Swimmer has returned to the small screen a number of times. He received an Emmy nomination for playing Robert Kardashian on The People vs O.J. Simpson, and he recently led the British sitcom, Intelligence. Now, however, he is coming back to play a kind of role he knows very well: a divorced dad and science professor. However this time, Schwimmer will not be playing Ross Geller, but another exciting character on a totally different type of TV show.

This is all happening because Disney+ renewed its Goosebumps series, according to a report published by Deadline, and Schwimmer is set to appear in it.

The streamer teamed up with author R.L. Stine for the Goosebumps anthology series, which follows a different haunting adventure each season. The second season’s cast will be led by David Schwimmer, who will play Anthony. His character is a former botany professor and a single dad who is responsible for caring for his two teenagers over the summer. He will juggle his own responsibilities, as well as the chilling adventure the teenagers get pulled into while under his watch.

Even though the Anthony character Schwimmer is set to portray is likely very different from Ross Geller, one can’t help but see the similarities between the two. Ross wasn’t a botany professor, but a paleontology professor who loved dinosaurs. He also was a single father, who had a child named Ben with his first wife Carol, who left him to marry a woman. Plus, he had a second child with Rachel, and they co-parented before getting together for good at the end of the series. Ross’s lack of luck in relationships is a running joke in the series, but based on this new character description, it seems like Goosebumps will be approaching this kind of character with a very different lens.

Some plot details are still under wraps, but what we do know about Goosebumps Season 2 is that it is set to follow the teenage siblings as they identify a terrifying pattern of events, and try to solve the mystery. They discover a spooky tale surrounding four kids who went missing in the '90s and identify similarities in mysterious happenings around them in the present day.

The first season of Goosebumps starred Justin Long and Rachael Harris, and it received mostly positive reviews from critics, which likely helped greenlight a second season. So, here's hoping Schwimmer and the cast of Season 2 can keep the spooks coming.

While we really don’t know a lot about the second season of Goosebumps, this casting news gives fans a lot to be excited about. The season logline says that the characters will be uncovering strange happenings from 1994, which is the same year Friends aired its first episode. This may just be a coincidence, but I love all the small connections between this show and the one that made David Schwimmer a major TV star. We still don’t have an official release date for Season 2 of Goosebumps, but I’m waiting with bated breath to check it out when it hits streaming.

Fans patiently awaiting Season 2 can revisit the first season of Goosebumps now with a Disney+ subscription. You can also revisit David Schwimmer’s iconic performance as Ross in Friends with a Max subscription. For more information on other exciting shows returning to the small screen in the near future, make sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule.