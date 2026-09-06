I Can't Stop Laughing About How Much Hannah Waddingham Hated Ted Lasso's Biscuits At First

Ted Lasso has very symbolic props that have become synonymous with the show. One, of course, is the Believe sign. Another big one is the biscuits Ted makes for Rebecca. However, while those baked goods are a lovely symbol of Ted and Rebecca’s friendship, they actually were not a hit on set at first. That became abundantly clear when Hannah Waddingham hilariously noted just how much she did not like eating them.

As someone who has binged Ted Lasso with an Apple TV subscription on many occasions, I have often wondered how the biscuits really tasted. Well, according to Waddingham, they used to be very dry, and she was not afraid to complain about it, as she said on White Wine Question Time:

[The biscuits], man they are dry. Oh my god. They are, like, making your gums become your top lip. They are better [in later seasons] because I've complained so globally about them.

You know, they say the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and that was certainly the case here. After making her qualms about the biscuits known and making it clear that she was going to eat them while filming, the baked goods got better. To that point, the Ride or Die actress said:

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They didn't expect me to go at them like a truffle hound -- I decided that Rebecca should be an emotional eater. At the end of the day, they were like, 'Do you want a spit bucket?' And I just thought no, that's very inelegant.

Despite the taste, I’m so happy she committed to the bit and advocated for better biscuits. That’s because these moments where Ted brings them to Rebecca are so important to the show. It’s the thing that bonds them at first, and now it serves as a lovely symbol of their friendship.

Now, these quotes are a few years old, and with new episodes of Ted Lasso currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule, I’m curious how Rebecca’s biscuits have evolved. Hilariously, she has a new obsession with barbecue thanks to her trip to Kansas City in the Season 4 premiere. However, we still love the biscuits and the wholesome Ted Lasso bits that come because of them.

Anyway, getting back to the early days of the biscuits, Waddingham made it clear that they got better eventually. However, according to Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins, they are just kind of fine. Here’s what he had to say about them on Richmond Til We Die:

Hannah thinks the biscuits have improved on this series. I had my first one for a bit of PR and I was like, 'These are fine.' She's like, 'Yeah, but the first season they were terrible!'

Well, I’m happy to hear they’ve improved, and I’m sure Ted would love to know that too.

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Now, to see Rebecca, Ted and those pink boxes of biscuits, you can stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV, and you can catch new episodes every Wednesday.