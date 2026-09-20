I Didn’t Expect Sourdough Secrets From Taylor Swift’s Law & Order Appearance, But Thanks Kelli Giddish

On top of being the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift has a few other talents. This includes baking. The multi-platinum superstar bakes quite a lot in her downtime, and she is known to send some sweet goodies to friends and colleagues. Last year, Kylie Kelce didn’t think she could compete with her then-future sister-in-law’s banging sourdough, and now we finally have some secrets about her famous treat. However, I didn’t expect it to come from Swift’s recent Law & Order appearance and Kelli Giddish.

In recent years, Swift has really been turning up the heat on her sourdough. She’s always had unbelievable baking skills, but her sourdough has been taking up quite a lot of her time. So it’s not surprising to know that when she had the chance to go to the set of one of her favorite shows, SVU, she did not come empty-handed. While speaking with Women In Entertainment, Giddish recalled having Swift on set to film a sketch for the 2026 Emmy Awards, and she was pleasantly surprised not only by Swift’s kindness, but also by the cookies she was given:

We were so happy to host her. It was great. It was like the President of the United States was visiting. Security was crazy. And the thing is, she comes in, and she’s totally just so sweet, down to Earth, like a beautiful, beautiful spirit, and made really good cookies. She brought me some really, really, really good cookies. And I’m kind of a cookie snob, so I was really pleased. They were sourdough brown butter chocolate chip.

Despite cheering on her husband, Travis Kelce, at a Chiefs game while the Emmys were airing, Swift still made a surprise appearance at the award show. She popped up during a fun Law & Order: SVU sketch that saw host Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson and the entire SVU crew putting together clues to figure out if Swift would actually show up. The pop star herself wound up playing a rookie also trying to solve the puzzle. And it sounds like her Emmy Easter Eggs weren’t the only things that she brought to the set.

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I just love the fact that Swift didn’t even have to bring anything to set, and she still wanted to provide some sourdough for everyone. Considering SVU is one of her favorite shows -- I mean, she named one of her cats Olivia Benson -- I can only imagine what it was like being on the set. And I wouldn’t blame her for wanting to show her gratitude in some way. Personally, I don't think there’s anything better than homemade treats.

Honestly, as soon as I heard Hargitay was hosting the Emmys, I hoped something like this would happen. The two have been friends for a while, with Hargitay even attending the big Tayvis wedding at MSG during the Fourth of July weekend. The singer's cameo being filmed on the set of SVU truly made it even better, because it felt like she was actually in an episode of SVU. Now I just need that to actually happen.

Anyway, while I keep dreaming about that, I'll also be hoping that maybe someday I'll get a taste of Taylor Swift’s sourdough bread and sourdough cookies. But I guess I’ll just have to live vicariously through celebrities who receive the treat. Just hearing about the cookies that Giddish was given is making me hungry.