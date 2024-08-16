A Great Cable Show Is Finally Coming To Netflix, And I’m Hoping It Gets The Suits Treatment

With every television season that passes, we lose some great shows. While there have already been a number of beloved series which were canceled or set to end in 2024 , fans can rejoice about a great cable show finally joining one of the best streaming services when it comes to those with a Netflix subscription . And, I’m really hoping it eventually gets the Suits treatment.

What Great Cable Show Is Finally Coming To Netflix?

There’s no reason to keep you in suspense any longer, as former Starz series Heels (which was canceled in 2023 after its second season finale), starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, will be heading to Netflix, with both critically lauded seasons hitting the streamer on September 15, according to Entertainment Weekly .

The drama focused on Amell and Ludwig’s characters (Jack and Ace Spade, respectively), two professional wrestlers and brothers, who are struggling to keep their father’s small-town promotion afloat after he dies.

Even though the drama was centered around the frequently wild world of pro wrestling, many critics and those in the show’s small but dedicated fanbase loved that you didn’t need to be a diehard fan of the WWE or wrestling in general to enjoy the series. Heels’ major themes of right vs. wrong, good vs. evil (with both stars loving and excelling at playing the villain ), familial, relationship and business strife were very easy for anyone to pick up on and become enthralled by.

That said, y’all…Heels is about pro wrestling! So, if you do happen to be a fan and like getting behind the scenes looks at how such a wild sport comes together, as well as some insight into what it’s probably like to work for a very small promotion that’s always attempting to up its game, this show is for you! As someone who only recently became a devotee of sports entertainment (i.e. professional wrestling) and has been binge watching WWE (and having some really weird thoughts about this crazy/lovely form of pro athletics), I’m definitely going to check this drama out, and I already want it to get the Suits treatment.

Why Should Heels Get The Suits Treatment From Netflix?

It’s been a little over a year since the popular legal drama Suits became one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , and did so by becoming a dominant streaming hit and reaching more people than it had when it was originally released on USA. That success led to talks of a revival, which in turn led to a new series called Suits: L.A. quickly being pitched and eventually picked up to series by NBC. Not only will that show debut on the 2024 TV schedule , but Heels star Stephen Amell leads the upcoming drama. If both shows end up being successful, we could get a lot more of the former Arrow star on TV!

There’s also one other, not so small, reason why I want the show to become popular on Netflix and be allowed to return for at least one more season: it ended on a cliffhanger. Showrunner/co-star Mike O’Malley previously told EW that he was looking for a way to bring the series back, and with its release on the streaming giant imminent he still thinks there’s hope, even with Amell now leading a new show. As O’Malley recently said:

Every single person involved in this show wants to make more Heels. The success of Suits: LA will just drive more people to watching Stephen’s work on Netflix. It doesn’t take that long to make a season of Heels. It’s very labor intensive, but there are windows of time during hiatuses to make more.

I’m not giving up hope for a streaming revival of Amell’s last drama, so here’s hoping Netflix agrees and he can basically find a way to film two shows at the same time!