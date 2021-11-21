10 Great Carrie Coon Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

One of the best things about Ghostbusters: Afterlife is Carrie Coon’s portrayal of Callie Spengler and the way she comes to terms with the life and legacy of her late father, Egon Spengler, who abandoned his family, friends, and fellow ghostbusters for unknown reasons. There’s just something about the way Coon embodies both strength and pain in her remarkable performance that draws you in and makes you want to see what else this talented actress has to offer.

Fortunately, there are a lot of great Carrie Coon movies and TV shows that not only show her strength as an actress but also her range and commitment to the various roles she has taken over the years. Here are just a few examples, including The Leftovers, Widows, and Gone Girl.

Gone Girl (2014)

When his wife suddenly leaves without warning, writer Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) is left to clean up the mess left in her wake and get to the bottom of the mystery, as he becomes the main suspect. David Fincher’s 2014 adaptation of the Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl explores what happens when a seemingly perfect marriage crumbles beyond repair.

Why it’s worth checking out: Rosamund Pike’s dynamic portrayal of Amy Dunne is reason enough to check out Gone Girl, but Carrie Coon’s take on her sister-in-law (and Nick’s sister), Margo Dunne, is right up there. The voice of reason throughout the psychological thriller, it is almost hard to believe this was her first feature-length film.

The Leftovers (2014 - 2017)

Set three years after millions of mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters disappeared as part of the “Sudden Departure,” the HBO series The Leftovers follows those who were left behind with unanswered questions, broken mental states, and all kinds of pain.

Why it’s worth checking out: Carrie Coon’s portrayal of Nora Durst, a broken woman who finds the strength to carry on following the mysterious disappearance of not only her husband, but son and daughter, remains one of the most interesting characters in recent TV memory. Durst, and her on-screen partner Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux), helped navigate viewers through the grim and confusing world of The Leftovers.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

After years of planning (and failed attempts by his subordinates) the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) sets off to fulfill his dream of bringing balance to the universe with the help of the six infinity stones, in Avengers: Infinity War.

Why it’s worth checking out: Carrie Coon’s take on Proxima Midnight, one of the “Children of Thanos,” is honestly one of the most terrifying aspects of the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event. Her brutal nature, cold demeanor, and imposing presence make a strong case for Proxima Midnight being one of the most dangerous MCU villains.

Widows (2018)

When their husbands are ambushed and killed in a botched robbery, four widows form an unlikely team and orchestrate a heist of their own to pay off their their late husbands’ debts. Directed by Steve McQueen (who wrote the script alongside Gillian Flynn), Widows is a daring heist thriller where death awaits around every corner.

Why it’s worth checking out: Without giving too much away, Carrie Coon’s character, Amanda, plays a pivotal role in the events of Widows, especially when it is revealed how she plays into the relationship shared by Viola Davis and Liam Neeson’s characters.

The Post (2017)

Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) put their reputation, careers, and freedom on the line in order to publish a damning article uncovering years of government cover-ups.

Why it’s worth checking out: Steven Spielberg’s 2017 newspaper drama The Post is one of the best journalism movies not just because of its two leads (though they are great), but because of the way in which it brilliantly displays what it’s like to work in an intense newsroom in the middle of a crisis. The supporting cast of actors, which includes Carrie Coon, Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, and Alison Brie, doesn’t hurt either.

Fargo Season 3 (2017)

The third season of the FX anthology dark comedy series, Fargo, centers on a couple consisting of Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who become involved in a double-murder, and Eden Valley Police Chief Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon), who tries to get to the bottom of the crime that claimed her step-father’s life.

Why it’s worth checking out: Right up there with Frances McDormand in the 1996 film on which the Fargo series was based, Carrie Coon’s Gloria Burgle is a quirky law enforcement officer but also one who gets the job down when she gets a hunch. The likable and sometimes awkward character adds a considerable amount of levity and humor to the oftentimes dark show.



The Nest (2020)

With their marriage on the rocks in New York City, Roy (Jude Law) and Allison O’Hara (Carrie Coon) pick up what’s left of their broken lives and relocate to Surrey, England, with their two children. Though predicated on the idea that the move from New York to England will fill their bank account and bring meaning to their lives, reality comes crashing down one bit after another.

Why it’s worth checking out: Jude Law and Carrie Coon are both brilliant in the portrayals of a married couple attempting to find happiness, but it’s the latter that really shines here. The slow, methodical pacing of her character’s arc throughout the course of The Nest makes for one of the best performances of her career.

The Sinner Season 2 (2018)

In the second season of the USA Network crime anthology series, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) returns to his childhood hometown to investigate the poisoning of a local couple, which was supposedly carried out by a young boy named Julian Walker (Elisha Henig). While investigating, Ambrose meets Vera Walker (Carrie Coon), a strange woman with an even stranger connection to the suspected killer.

Why it’s worth checking out: One of the great things about Carrie Coon’s portrayal of Vera Walker in The Sinner Season 2 is the fact it is hard to get a read on the cult leader, so much so that it is hard to figure out if she's someone who cares for Julian or nothing more than a power-hungry leader of a mysterious commune. It’s this intrigue and mystery surrounding Coon's enigmatic performance that gives the show its hooks that sink into you and don't let go until the end credits roll, once everything is said and done.

The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter (2018)

Buck Ferguson (Josh Brolin) is a prolific hunter with a successful hunting show who decides to try something new by taking his son, Jaden (Montana Jordan), on a hunting trip (along with his cameraman Don, played by Danny McBride). Over the course of the weekend, the father and son duo film a new episode of Buck’s popular TV program while also reconnecting in the process.

Why it’s worth checking out: Although she only appears in the opening minutes of The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Carrie Coon’s portrayal of Buck Ferguson’s ex-wife Linda does a miraculous job of setting the tone and establishing the nature of the estranged father and son’s relationship. And, although it would have been nice to see more of Linda and her new boyfriend Greg (Scoot McNairy), they both make the most of what little time they receive.

Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town (2018)

When Izzy (Mackenzie Davis) finds out that her ex-boyfriend is not only engaged to marry her former best friend, but is throwing a party to celebrate across town, she does what any rational, and emotionally-sound person would do in that situation: she makes her way across Los Angeles in an attempt to bring it all crashing down.

Why it’s worth checking out: Mackenzie Davis is a force of nature throughout Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, and the movie would have been fine enough with her on a one-woman odyssey in the City of Angels. However, the supporting cast, specifically Carrie Coon with her portrayal of Izzy's sister Virginia, helps add more heart and depth to the movie’s simple premise and really help Davis’ character reach that next level of her personal journey.

Each of these movies and shows are better thanks to Carrie Coon and her ability to bring a variety of characters to life. And, with some exciting projects on the way, expect to see more of her in the very near future.