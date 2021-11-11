11 Great Dramedy Movies Available To Stream On Netflix Right Now

I feel like to only watch a comedy or a drama, you have to be in a certain kind of mood. But, sometimes, I want a good mix of both. That’s why Hollywood has given us the dramedy, a mix of both comedy and drama in a movie or TV show. And, while we already did the best dramedy TV shows on Netflix to watch, today, we’re looking at movies.

If you're looking for the best dramedy movies to watch on Netflix, check out these great picks that the streaming platform has to offer.

The Laundromat

The Netflix original, The Laundromat, follows the vacationing Ellen Martin, who begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to be consumed by the case; soon discovering a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that have been traced all the way back to a Panama City law firm.

If you wanted something that’s full of stars and amazing talent, look no further than The Laundromat. I’m not joking when I say this film is packed with stars, such as Meryl Streep , Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright - it just keeps getting better and better. When I look at these names, I often don’t associate them with comedy, but The Laundromat uses these talented actors well and creates an interesting film that’s actually based on the real-life Panama Papers scandal.

Horse Girl

In another Netflix original, Horse Girl, starring Alison Brie, is about a shy and isolated young woman who has a fondness for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime. But, when her lucid dreaming ends up finding a way into her real life, it changes everything.

I know from the premise this sounds absolutely bonkers and, I’ll be honest, it is, but in the best way. While I don’t think it’s one of Alison Brie’s best roles , I do think she did a great job as Sarah, the main character, creating an interesting and complex character with funny moments that have deeper meanings far beyond just laughs.

Lady Bird

Next up, we have Lady Bird. This Academy Award-nominated film tells the story of a high school senior from 2002-2003, and the strained relationship that she has with her mother.

Starring the talented Saoirse Ronan , Lady Bird is the perfect example of what a dramedy should be. The comedic moments are hilarious as heck, mixed in with some great timing from both Ronan and her castmates. But, the dramatic moments are just as good. The chemistry that Ronan has with her mother, played by Laurie Metcalf, is unbeatable, and their scenes feel authentic and real, like a true mother and daughter fighting. It’s such a great coming of age story , one that everyone should watch.

Fatherhood

This dramedy stars Kevin Hart, and Fatherhood tells the story of a new father who is struggling to raise his daughter after the sudden death of his wife.

Look, it’s Kevin freaking Hart. The man has proved himself to be hilarious with his movies, tours, and everything else combined. You know watching Fatherhood that you’re going to laugh many times. But, the movie really tests Hart’s acting ability and shows that he’s not just a comedic actor. The idea of raising your child all alone after the death of your partner is a serious topic, and he performs it very well, in both the comedic and the dramatic moments. Honestly, it’s one of Kevin Hart's best roles so far, in my opinion.

Moxie!

Hands down, Moxie! is one of my favorite Netflix originals. This comedy-drama follows Vivian, a high school student who anonymously starts a zine to empower young women at her school, fighting issues such as bullying, sexual harassment, and rape.

Amy Poehler directed Moxie!, and honestly, she did a fantastic job. The Moxie! cast is superb, and the story is filled with hilarious moments, but it knows when to talk about serious topics. There are instances where you’ll be holding your side from laughing so much, but the movie pairs these moments so well with scenes of empowerment, and of young women fighting for a better day, despite so many things blocking their way.

Uncut Gems

While it’s considered a crime thriller, I’d also fight and say that Uncut Gems is a comedy-drama as well. In Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler stars as a Jewish American jeweler who's a gambling addict and works in NYC’s Diamond District, and now he must retrieve an expensive gem he purchased to pay off his debts.

Listen to me - there are some major funny moments in this film. I mean, Adam Sandler stars in it, so you know there will be instances where you’ll laugh or snicker. However, I will still consider it a sin that Adam Sandler wasn’t at the very least Oscar-nominated for his performance in Uncut Gems, because he was fantastic. From his funny moments to his moments of fear, until the very end, Uncut Gems is a wild ride that most will enjoy, even if it is a bit artier than most of the films on this list.

Kodachrome

Back to a Netflix original, Kodachrome follows a father and a son, and the father’s nurse, as they travel across the country to develop photographs at Kodak’s last Kodachrome lab, before the older man dies from a terminal illness.

I have to admit, Kodachrome was a film I had no idea existed for some time, but after watching it, I can’t urge you more to see it. The cast is fantastic, with Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis as the lead, followed by WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen , and The Last Full Measure’s Ed Harris. The story is heartfelt, with plenty of subtle funny moments mixed in with a great story about a father and son trying to reconnect after so long. The movie will go by so quickly you won’t even realize it’s over. Be sure to check it out. Definitely one of the best movies on Netflix .

The Edge Of Seventeen

Oh, The Edge of Seventeen is definitely one of my favorites. In this coming-of-age comedy-drama, Hailee Steinfeld stars as Nadine, a socially awkward teen who is planning on committing suicide, because of bad relationships with not only her family, but her friends, after instances in her life.

Let me just say that Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson are an absolute delight to watch in this film. Their interactions as Nadine and her teacher are some of the best, and will not only make you laugh but warm your heart. Everyone in The Edge of Seventeen is so good, and it really captures those awkward high school years where you don’t feel like you’re the best, and want to try and improve yourself. Nadine is the perfect example of what it’s like, from the beginning to the end.

The Disaster Artist

You know a film is so bad it’s good when it gets another film based on it. The Disaster Artist chronicles the story of the unlikely friendship between Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero, which culminated in the The Room, considered one of the worst movies ever made.

I have to say, watching James and Dave Franco act together is something I didn’t know I needed more of, because they’re so funny and have such great chemistry as Tommy and Greg. James Franco captures Tommy’s strange and mysterious aura perfectly, while Dave makes for an excellent Greg, who retells the story that led to one of the biggest bombs in movie history. Plus, the rest of the cast is fantastic as well, including stars like Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Josh Hutcherson, and more.

Dolemite Is My Name

The last Netflix original on here, Dolemite Is My Name tells the story of real-life filmmaker, Rudy Ray Moore, who is known for playing the character Dolemite in his stand-up and in his series of blaxploitation films.

Dolemite Is My Name reminded me of just how talented an actor Eddie Murphy is. While he has some hilarious moments in this dramedy, his dramatic moments stand out even more. I personally believe it was one of the best roles of his career so far, and Murphy so deserved an Academy Award nomination. The rest of the cast is wonderful as well, including Keegan-Michael Key, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, and more.

Don Jon

Lastly, we take a look at Don Jon. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this comedy drama tells the story of Don Jon, a New Jersey guy who has far too high expectations of sex from watching porn, and works to find happiness and intimacy with his potential true love.

Don Jon's story is certainly teetering on romantic comedy sometimes, rather than dramatic comedy, but it’s still enjoyable, nonetheless. Gordon-Levitt has great chemistry with Scarlett Johansson , as well as Julianne Moore, the two main love interests in Don Jon. The character development feels real, as strange as some of the relationships may be. I think if you’re looking for something with a little more “spice” than just the normal dramedy, check out Don Jon.

With so many great choices, it might be almost impossible to pick out which one to watch next, but whatever the pick, it’ll be entertaining. If I could just get a Lady Bird 2, I think all my dreams might come true.