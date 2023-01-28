11 Great Monster Movies And TV Shows On Netflix

When you think of the scariest monster, what's the first one you think of? King Kong? Godzilla? Bigfoot? Whatever kind of monster you think of, I guarantee there is most likely a movie that features it, and that’s what we’re going over today – monster movies and TV shows on Netflix

That’s right. There are a plethora of them on the platform for you to watch, from shows that went on for years and years to movies that are certified classics. No matter what you pick, it’s going to be a great time – whether they showcase the legendary King Kong, or something a little more creepy and crawly.

King Kong (2005)

If you ever wondered what Peter Jackson’s version of King Kong would be like, this is your answer. Taking place in the 1930s, it follows a group of explorers who travel to the legendary Skull Island, and there they encounter the giant gorilla. When they capture it and take him back to New York City, that’s where everything goes wrong.

You want to talk about a classic monster film, this is the one. While it did come out in 2005, many believe this to be one of the best adaptations of the famous monster tale, and it has a star-studded cast to boot, with people such as Naomi Watts starring. The visual effects are also great for 2005, and really capture the intenseness that is King Kong. It’s one of my (and my dad’s) re-watch movies, since it’s such a great one.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018)

Look, there are so many Godzilla movies, why not give one that’s animated a shot? Godzilla: The Planet Eater is a Japanese animated film that takes place in a world that is struggling and Godzilla works as an ally rather than an enemy to the humans.

Ironically, this is actually the last film in an anime trilogy – all of which are available to stream on Netflix - but I personally love this one the most. I feel like it really tells the Godzilla story from another perspective that we've never seen before, and adds character. It’s also beautifully animated – and as an anime lover , that is something I can always appreciate.

The Witcher (2019 – Present)

The Witcher is a Netflix original series starring Henry Cavill that follows Geralt of Rivia, a legendary Witcher, who is that world’s version of a monster hunter. However, when he is tasked with taking care of a princess who has strange powers, his life is changed forever.

While The Witcher is primarily a fantasy show with plenty of witches and magic, Geralt is a monster hunter, and he fights some wicked creatures throughout the two seasons that we've has so far. My personal favorite has been his fight against the Striga, which really shows just how skilled he is as a monster hunter. These things will haunt your nightmares – in a good way.

Troll (2022)

Another Netflix film on this list, Troll is a Norwegian monster film that came out in 2022, and has one of the simplest stories you could follow along to – when a monster is awakened from a mountain, a group must come together to try and stop it, despite having no idea what they are doing. If they don’t succeed, everything will end up falling apart around them and cause mayhem.

Troll was actually a surprise for me, because I’m not the biggest fan of most original Netflix movies. But Troll had not only a fun story, but characters that were enjoyable and a monster that truly looked both fantastical and terrifying at the same time. The visual effects were on point – and the score was also astounding as well. A hard nine out of ten for this one.

Stranger Things (2016 – Present)

Okay, hear me out. Stranger Things, which premiered back in 2016 and just had its fourth season in 2022, mainly follows a group of kids in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, whose world is turned Upside Down (literally) when one of their friends goes missing, and they find a girl in the woods with telekinetic powers.

Stranger Things has changed so much its four seasons – and broke plenty of records along the way – but there is no doubt in my mind that you can also call this a monster show, for sure. The Demogorgon itself is terrifying, the Mind Flayer gives me nightmares – just think of those Demon Dogs too, ugh, I’m already shaking thinking about it. No thanks. I love the show, but I needed a break after seeing Vecna. With Season 5 coming, now’s the time for the uninitiated to watch.

The Ritual (2018)

While this is certainly a little more horror than a monster movie, The Ritual offers some thrills with its monsters. Here, we follow a group of hikers who end up encountering one of the most evil things of their lives in the forest, and now, they must find a way to survive despite there looking like there is no way out. Sacrifices must be made.

The creature in this – an excruciatingly dark and ancient evil monster – is actually terrifying once you get to see it. For most of the film, it’s just the idea of what this thing is, but oh man, when you see this thing head on, it’s nightmare-inducing. It’s something I never want to imagine again.

Monster House (2006)

Monster House is a CGI animated film that tells the story of three children who end up getting devoured by a literal monster house. And now, they have to find a way out and figure out why this house is even the way it is in the first place, without getting killed – or letting this house go on a rampage and kill other kids.

Okay, here’s the thing – does this feature a physical monster? No, it does not, but Monster House is one of those monster movies that I think will not only effectively satiate that urge for a monster movie, because the house literally is terrifying and it’s backstory is lowkey tragic, and also introduce kids to monster movies. Monster House is underrated and I feel like no one ever really talks about it, so here’s my chance to. Check it out please.

Dracula Untold (2014)

Ever wonder what the origin story for one of the most famous monsters of all time would be like? Dracula Untold is your answer. This reboot of Universal's Dracula film series stars Luke Evans as historical figure Vlad III “the Impaler” Draculea, and how he sacrifices everything to become Dracula in order to keep his family and kingdom safe.

See, I’m so upset that this movie didn’t start off Universal’s dark universe thing, and The Mummy was actually the start, because I really like Dracula Untold. Luke Evans was a fantastic pick for the role, and the movie itself gives a fresh take on the legendary story of Dracula in ways we hadn’t seen before. I hope that Renfield is good, but at the same time, I can’t help but think about what we lost when this fun monster movie failed to set off a franchise.

Supernatural (2005 – 2020)

You can’t get more of a monster-show than Supernatural. With fifteen seasons and plenty of fans, Supernatural was a very popular CW show that told the story of brothers Sam and Dean, two monster hunters who take on the family business, hunting down all kinds of creatures, from demons and vampires, and shapeshifters to ghosts.

Supernatural was a great series for so many reasons. Not only is it a cool show that features so many monsters, but what really makes you keep watching is the Supernatural cast . They have so much chemistry and have such great storylines that you can’t help but love them. If I had the time, I would re-watch this show over and over. But, because it’s literally fifteen seasons, that’s kind of hard to do.

The Mist (2007)

If you’re looking for a great Stephen King adaptation that has some freaky monsters, The Mist is one of those. This movie, directed by Frank Darabont, follows what happens in a town when a storm passes through and brings creatures that will kill anything. Now, the townspeople need to find a way to somehow survive.

The Mist is certainly a film I think every monster lover should watch once. Yes, it can be a bit dark at times, but it’s so good and seriously one of the best modern-day horror films. It’s also one of the best Stephen King adaptations, hands down, so you won’t be wasting time with the story. It’s so good.

Sweet Home (2020 –)

Last but not least, we need to talk about one of my favorite South Korean dramas , Sweet Home. This series follows a young man who has just learned to live on his own. But problems soon begin to arise when demon-like creatures begin to descend upon his apartment building. Trapped inside, he needs to find a way to survive.

I love this show. The monsters are terrifying, but the tension is even better. Every episode is more exciting than the last and it really keeps you on the edge of your seat. No matter what, you’ll be clicking to the next episode. It’s such a great time.

Monster movies and TV shows are certainly some of my favorite things to watch, and hopefully now, you have an idea of new shows and movies you can enjoy, too. Happy binging!