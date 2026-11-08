Noah Wyle Just Blew Up The Spot Of Background Actors On The Pitt, And LOL

While Noah Wyle has stated he’s only been getting about five hours of sleep a night as The Pitt Season 3 is filming, there is one group of folks who are getting some extra shuteye on the job. If you get one of the coveted gurney spots in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room, either as an extra or as a bit player with a couple lines, you might find yourself spending a lot of time lying down as scenes take place around you. If you're worried about falling asleep, you should be, as Wyle will blow up your spot.

Anyone watching should know entire seasons of The Pitt play out over one hospital shift. Which means some peripheral characters appear onscreen over and over again, even if they are just passed on out on a gurney, and The Pitt WILL make their presence known. During an interview with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, the former ER star confirmed many of these bit players will doze while the cameras are rolling.

Oh, it happens all the time. We actually tell our background, ‘Go party all night, take a second job, come in, just this is your job.’ And you hear them snoring or farting or whatever, every once in a while. It’s wonderful.

You thought you were sneaky when you took a nap on set? Think again!

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Medical dramas have a special place in TV history, and The Pitt is undeniably one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max. That comes down to every single little detail. In reality, it takes several days to film an episode, and if you get wheeled in at the top of the shift and don’t have your ailment attended to for some time, you could be lying around for several episodes.

It definitely sounds like a great gig, if you can get paid to take a nap on the set of a very popular and critically-acclaimed TV series. I’m amused by how unbothered the show’s lead seems to be by the occasional snoring and farting, especially because that could be mortifying if it happens during a serious or emotional moment in a scene. The Librarians star explained it’s not just the extras, either.

There are patients who get worked into the environment in one episode but then don’t become involved in the story until five or six hours later.

There’s a guy that I’m just working with this week who’s been there since week one. In a gurney for seven weeks. After week five, we let him turn over. After week six, I think he sat up. And now he’s awake and he’s carrying the narrative for the next four episodes.

The show’s star and executive producer acknowledged viewers pay attention to the peripheral characters and it is important to spotlight who is in the background. Fans do notice when someone gets to step into the spotlight and get their moment, even if it’s just for two or three lines.

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While The Pitt is currently taking a break from the 2026 TV schedule as it’s getting Season 3 ready, you can catch up with all the character drama with an HBO Max subscription. Now it’s been pointed out, I know that I’ll be paying even more attention to who’s lying on the gurneys in the background of the fictional hospital for seasons to come.