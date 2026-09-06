The OG Weasleys Reunited, And It Was The Best Harry Potter Fan Moment In Years

For the Harry Potter TV series, new actors will be taking over the roles of Fred, George , Ron and the rest of the Weasley clan. While it’ll be very exciting to see new stars take on those roles amid the 2026 TV schedule , it doesn’t mean fans will forget about the original ginger-haired actors who first portrayed this wizarding family on screen. In fact, fans had the chance to see several of the OG Weasleys reunite at a fan convention that was truly one of the best HP moments in years.

While it’s been 15 years since the final Harry Potter movie, many of the OG actors still seem to have affection for the magical franchise. At the Enter the Wizarding World 4 fan convention, James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) reunited, and they snapped some fun photos with fans. Check out the Instagram post:

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As you can see from this Weasley family reunion, the OG cast had “wands at the ready” while chopping it up with fans. Whether they were holding “Weasley” signs or posing with “W” hand signs, this photo-op moment seemed to make Potter fanatics' day.

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I love all of the props that fans brought to pose with the Weasley actors as well, like the flying broomstick, figurines and even that spider for the terrified-looking Rupert Grint to hold! It was also beautiful to see the stars laugh together during their Q&A session, with Grint chatting it up with the Phelps Twins and looking like true brothers. This is living proof that the Weasley magic never truly fades as well as the stars' lasting bond with each other.

On the occasions that the original Weasley actors reunite, it’s always a magical experience. Most recently, they surprised fans at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, taking photos and chatting it up with attendees. Whenever the OG actors dedicate their time to making fans’ days, it’s a beautiful reminder of how much the Harry Potter cast means to the many who grew up watching them.

Even though the Harry Potter franchise is moving on with a new cast of Weasleys, the originals still haven’t left the Wizarding World in their own ways. For example, James and Oliver Phelps have their own baking show , Wizards of Baking, where they have nine pastry and cake chefs bake desserts inspired by the Potter franchise. There were even a couple of episodes that featured their on-screen sister, Bonnie Wright , who played Ginny Weasley. You can expect its third season to premiere on The Food Network later this year.

Harry Potter fans also rejoiced when it was announced that Rupert Grint would reprise Ron Weasley for the Broadway production of The Cursed Child. Tom Felton has had his run reprising Draco Malfoy in the same production over the past year. Overall, it's surreal seeing these original stars step back into their magical roots, and it shows that the magic of the Wizarding World will never leave their hearts.

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I'm hopeful that there are even more reunions to come for the OG Weasley actors. Here's hoping that they continue to feel the love and that their successors will as well.