After HBO Max Pulls Another Inclusive Series, Gordita Chronicles, Creator And Fans React To Complete Removal From The Streamer

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. had a big shakeup go down behind the scenes when its parent company AT&T merged with Discovery Communications . Since then Discovery boss David Zaslav has become the President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and enacted numerous changes in content including the cancellation of Batgirl and the removal of numerous exclusive movies and TV shows from HBO Max. The latest is another inclusive series not only getting the axe, but set to be completely removed from the service altogether.

Gordita Chronicles premiered on the 2022 TV schedule straight to HBO Max back in June to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, one month after its first season, it was cancelled by the streaming service as Warner Bros. Discovery’s changes were going into full gear. On December 8, the showrunner took to Twitter to announce the series was being pulled from the platform.

The series that followed a Latina reporter who looks back on her childhood as a Dominican immigrant in 1980s Miami was a fun family comedy that made for a great Latino-led TV show in the mix. Upon news that the series will be pulled from HBO Max, the creator said this:

Looks like this weekend is the last hurrah for #GORDITACHRONICLES Watch now before it evaporates from @hbomax *Trying hard to not be bitter about this latest insult to injury, but real talk, it feels like an EX destroying your photos in an attempt to ERASE you from memory...December 9, 2022 See more

Following news of Gordita Chronicles disappearing from streaming, fans took to the internet to share their disappointment that they’ll soon no longer be able to watch the series with an HBO Max subscription . As one fan shared alongside the news:

This is beyond infuriating. Bad enough it's canceled, but now the audience that loved it can't even rewatch it? @niceolecookies on Twitter

The inclusive series stars Dascha Polanco as an adult Cucu with her younger counterpart, played by Olivia Goncalves, leading the series. Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas and Savannah Nicole Ruiz also star. Another fans had this to say:

Go watch #GorditaChronicles familia! It's beautiful! Mucho amor [Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz]. This show is so beautiful! As a little chubby Afro-Latino to see this family floored me. Brava 😭😭 so so sorry. @henryalexkelly on Twitter

It’s too bad that this is not the only inclusive content that the streaming service has been pulled from its exclusive status on the service. The Ángel Manuel Soto-helmed movie Charm City Kings was also pulled in August alongside HBO’s Genera+ion, which was packed with LGBTQ+ stories.

It’s sad enough that fans of the show won’t be able to see a season 2 of Gordita Chronicles, but it’s made worse by it not being available, likely anywhere after this. Here’s one more comment:

So disappointing that the new head of Warner/HBO/Discovery (or whatever it’s called) continues to devalue wonderful shows from under represented communities. Thankful I watched #GorditaChronicles before it is unceremoniously pulled from @hbomax. @overturnH8 on Twitter

It’s a sad end to a series that was additionally backed by Zoë Saldana and Eva Longoria. Gordita Chronicles is currently still streaming on HBO Max. Ahead of it being the latest series to become a casualty of Warner Bros. Discovery’s new strategy, enjoy it while you can!