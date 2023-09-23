Heartstopper Season 3: What We Know About The Upcoming Third Season

Heartstopper Season 3 is confirmed – and we have the deets on what you need to know.

Over the last couple of years, Netflix has been coming out with plenty of shows that have become massive hits. From the lovely Never Have I Ever which concluded after four seasons, to The Witcher, to the amazing One Piece that just came out at the end of August 2023. One of the new shows that has released is Heartstopper.

Based on the graphic novel and webcomic of the same name by Alice Oseman, the series has become prominent on Netflix, and now, we will be getting Season 3, after the eventful Season 2 . But when is this series going to premiere? And what is it going to be about? How much more drama are we going to dive into with the worlds of Nick and Charlie? Here is what you need to know about Heartstopper Season 3.

When writing this in September 2023, there is no set release date for Heartstopper Season 3 – which isn't that much of a surprise.

The second season only premiered in August 2023, so it would be surprising if we already had a set date for when Season 3 would be released, especially with the WGA strike going on.

The last two seasons were only a year apart. And while it doesn't feel like we're going to be that far off course now, there's a possibility it could get delayed like many other TV shows right now. Only time will tell. Either way, expect Season 3 to be separate from any 2023 TV schedule , but maybe 2024 is a safe bet.

Most Of The Cast Is Expected To Come Back

While we don't have any confirmation on who is exactly going to return for Season 3 of Heartstopper, I think it's safe to say that we can expect most of the cast will return, precisely because there are plenty of stories from Heartstopper Season 2 that can continue in Season 3.

For a refresher, Heartstopper stars Kit Conner, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Rhea Norwood, Fisayo Akinade, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Olivia Colman, Bel Priestley, Ash Self, Thibault De Montalembert, Jack Barton, Leila Khan, Nima Taleghani, Bradley Riches, and Chetna Pandya.

There are plenty of talented cast members here – but at least one person we know will not be coming back, and that's Sebastian Croft.

But Sebastian Croft Won't Return

As mentioned, Sebastian Croft will not return to Heartstopper Season 3. In an interview with Netflix Tudum in August 2023, Alice Oseman confirmed that Croft's character, Ben, would not be appearing in Season 3 of the show and that his appearance in Episode 7 would be his last, saying that the character's story is complete:

Ben's role in Heartstopper is now complete…We were in constant debate about finding the line between Ben being unrealistically demonic and too sympathetic. I feel we found that line, and I am so proud and honored that Sebastian has been a part of Heartstopper…I know that he'll go on to do incredible things, and I will be cheering from the sidelines all the way.

I'll miss him, but there are so many stories here to enjoy in the future.

Few Details About The Plot Have Been Revealed, But We Know It'll Follow The Comics

Since details about the plot of Season 3 are still relatively unknown, we don't know much about the story. But if you've read the comics, you might know what happens next.

In an interview that Alice Oseman did with Tudum in September 2023, they confirmed that fans who have read the comics will know what's going to occur but that the creator didn't want to "spoil it" for those who haven't gotten the chance to read yet:

People who have read the comics will know what will happen, but I don't want to spoil it for people who haven't been reading the comics. I think [Season 2's ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It's just about when and how they're going to say that to each other.

I might head to my local Barnes and Noble to pick up one of these comics because I'm unsure how long I can wait.

But The Creator Isn't Afraid To Make The Show "Its Own Thing" And Write New Stories

Even though Oseman said that fans would know what happens next, they aren't afraid to "make the show its own thing" as well.

Oseman, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in August 2023, believes that the show has gotten to a point where they could deviate from the comics if they wanted to:

I'm always very committed to preserving what is in the comics and making sure all the big, exciting moments are in the show, but honestly, there is just so much extra space around that to do whatever we want. Now that we've got seasons 1 and 2, we've had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen. There's so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in season 3. I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing.

Plenty of shows have deviated from the source material, so this wouldn’t be that surprising. And since the creator of the series is also the creator of the show, fans will most likely get the same awesome content delivered.

Mental Health Is Also Going To Be A Big Part Of Season 3

One other plot detail that we're aware of is that mental health will play an essential role in Season 3 of Heartstopper.

In an interview with Metro in August 2023, Oseman also said that mental health was going to be a key part of Season 3:

In season two, we've started to explore mental health in a big way, and I think it's pretty obvious from the way we leave the season that is going to be a big element of season three. We're going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie's relationship and all of the other friendships in the show.

There have been so many strides in this series for proper representation of topical issues within today's society, from the exploration of LGBTQ+ representation to so much more, so I'm not surprised that mental health will be a big topic for Season 3.

Heartstopper Season 3 Was Announced When It Was Renewed For Season 2

Heartstopper Season 3 got picked up at the same time as Season 2 , so this next season has been in the works for a while.

Oseman said that they were currently writing Season 3 at the time of the Entertainment Weekly article in August 2023, saying they didn't expect to get renewed at the same time as Season 2. As such, they were given more time to plan out the story ahead:

It's very much underway. We did not expect to get a season 3 renewal at the same time as season 2 because that's quite rare, to be honest. What that did do is it gave us more time to think about what's gonna happen in season 3. I could set things up safely in season 2 knowing that we would be able to get to it in season 3, which is not a luxury that I had in season 1.

We're unsure if they are still actively writing it with the ongoing WGA strike, but knowing that Season 3 is in the works is comforting enough.

The First Episode Title Will Be Called "Love"

Our last bit of news that we know is that the first episode title for Season 3 of Heartstopper has been revealed – and it will be called "Love," as featured in that Tudum article about what to expect in Season 3.

It's such a simple phrase, but it makes sense – the cliffhanger of Season 2 was that Charlie was holding his thumb over a message of him saying to Nick that he loved him. So, I feel that the first episode will most likely explore this love between them and what it means to say that word for Charlie.

What are you excited about the most when it comes to Heartstopper Season 3? Are you prepared to cry as much as we did in Season 2? Now, all we have to do is be patient, but I'm not sure I can wait that long to find out the rest of Nick and Charlie's story – I think it's time to buy a graphic novel.