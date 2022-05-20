Heartstopper: 5 Reasons You Should Check Out This Sweet Teen Dramedy

Let me tell you. I adore teen shows. And while there are so many great teen dramas out there that have truly taken over the world and become hits, one of my favorites that has recently come out as part of the 2022 Netflix TV schedule is the original series, Heartstopper. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, this show follows Charlie, a young high schooler who falls in love with a classmate.

It sounds so simple, and yet, this is one of the best teen romances on Netflix , and honestly, one of the better teen dramedies that I have seen in a long time. Keep in mind that as of writing this, I’m only 23. I haven’t been out of my teen drama era of the 2010’s just yet. I still remember when Riverdale premiered and that’s still going, somehow.

But, Heartstopper is genuinely such a great Netflix series, and if you haven’t seen it yet, here are five reasons why you should. Because truly, it’s such a fun time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s The Best Coming-Of-Age Romance That Netflix Has Produced In A Long Time

This is one of the best coming-of-age romances I have seen in a very long time. At least on television.

There have been some awesome coming-of-age movies that have come out in recent years, such as The Edge of Seventeen, Ladybird - heck, even the Academy Award-winning film, CODA , was a great example of a coming of age film that truly took the world by storm. But nothing has really stood out to me in terms of good television lately when it comes to a simple, coming-of-age romance.

Heartstopper changed that.

I think what I like the most about this show is that it’s just such a simple story. The main focus of the show that you’re watching is on the developing relationship between Nick and Charlie, two teenagers who are just trying to come to terms with their feelings and dealing with normal everyday issues of being gay in high school, as well as exploring their personal and social lives outside of school. It’s normal. It’s sweet. And, it also adequately shows the awkwardness of young love.

It’s messy, confusing, and downright adorable to see these two stumble around each other when everything doesn’t seem to be going their way, but in the end, love always wins, and Heartstopper truly stops your heart with how pleasant the story is and how realistic it feels for audience members.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s Great Representation For LGBTQ+ Viewers

As someone who is proudly bisexual and a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I can openly say that LGBTQ+ representation within the teen genre has expanded greatly over the last decade, but Heartstopper is really the first teen show I’ve seen in a while that puts it at the forefront, and I love that.

I think what makes it better is that it doesn’t necessarily just focus on the sexualities of the characters. While their love stories are the primary plot, it also talks about their lives in school, what they want to achieve in the future, their lives at home, and normal everyday teenager worries, which is really what makes this show stand out above the rest. It has the representation that we’re looking for, but still manages to create other story aspects that mold well with that, instead of just shoehorning in a person of a different sexuality just for “representation.” It’s wonderfully done.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Characters Are All Really Likable And Well-Acted

This cast is so darn cute.

There are some casts out there on television shows where I truly feel as if all of them are friends in real life. The Office cast is one of them for me, or other comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine or Schitt’s Creek. But, the Heartstopper cast vibes together so well, you feel as if you’re a part of this friend group from the very beginning.

The lead actors who play Charlie and Nick, portrayed by Joe Locke and Kit Conner, have such fantastic chemistry that you believe their love story right from the start, but the rest of the cast is fantastic as well. Tao (William Gao), Tara (Corinna Brown), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), and Elle (Yasmin Finney) have created the perfect friend group that is not only age appropriate and look like they should be in high school, but truly act as if they are the best of friends.

The way the story is told is perfect, and it’s in part because of their excellent acting skills and amazing chemistry.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s So Heartwarming And Doesn’t Try To Be Anything Too Edgy

Look, I’ll admit, I’ve been drawn to those teen shows that do edgy things to try and keep viewers. Many of the teen shows on the CW often do this (looking at you, Riverdale), where they’ll put in ridiculous plot points so that they can keep viewers' attention on the screen for longer periods of time, when in reality, half of these stories just don’t make sense.

Heartstopper doesn’t do any of that dark, edgy crap. No, it stays straight to its core - a beautiful, loving coming-of-age story about a boy and a boy falling in love in high school and learning to not be afraid of who they are. It’s simple, sweet, and to the point, and it doesn’t need to add in any crazy murder mysteries or a zombie apocalypse or anything like that. It works wonders for an easy-going teen romance - and I am so happy that it stuck to its roots.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Usage Of Drawings And Doodles Makes This Show Even More Fun

While this is a little smaller in the grand scheme of things for the show, I do love how they interpret its graphic novel predecessor within the series.

As mentioned before, Heartstopper is based off a graphic novel of the same name, and throughout the series, you’ll see little doodles or drawings that often call back to its graphic novel days, such as the drawing of the leaves that flow across the screen, or the snow that comes down around Nick and Charlie.

It’s a great way to tell the story and add a little bit of a special flair to a teen romance while also paying homage to the original source material, and it’s something I can wholeheartedly get behind.

I could go on for hours about why you should watch Heartstopper and hope that Netflix renews it for Season 2, but you’ll never know the joy of the show until you watch it for yourself. Be sure to check it out soon. You won’t regret it.