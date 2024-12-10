Henry Cavill Celebrates Warhammer TV Show News With A Message For Fans That Proves To Me How Passionate He Is For This Project
Henry Cavill is clearly ready to get started on his Warhammer project.
Usually, when an actor or creator is passionate about the project they’re working on, the end result benefits. We’ve seen this when Ryan Reynolds got to finally make Deadpool after those leaks or right now, with Ariana Grande playing her dream role, Glinda, in Wicked. Henry Cavill is a noted fan of Warhammer, so fans should get excited (and also get a Prime Video subscription) because the long-in-development Warhammer TV series is finally moving forward. With that, Cavill shared a sweet message, that has me hyped.
It was almost exactly two years ago when it was first announced that Henry Cavill was attached to the Warhammer series as a star and producer for Prime Video. Since that announcement, however, little had been said. There were even fears the rights might lapse without an agreement being made on what to do with the IP. However, today, Henry Cavill took to Instagram to announce that all parties are now on board a Warhammer project. Cavill wrote in part…
Cavill is intentionally mum on specifics, so the place where the universe will start is not being revealed. However, the plan was for the A-lister's project to be some sort of cinematic universe, as the Warhammer franchise is quite vast and includes elements of both fantasy and science fiction in the same world set thousands of years apart.
Accompanying the Man of Steel alum’s announcement was an image of the actor outside a game shop in Jersey, which he says was the first place he ever purchased Warhammer models. Clearly, Cavill is as excited as anybody that this project is moving forward, and his enthusiasm bodes well for the passion that will be put into this production. Check out his full post below.
One hopes that, as a producer as well as a star, Cavill will be able to make a Warhammer series that is as faithful to the source material as he, and everybody else involved, likely wants it to be. Cavill was also an avowed fan of The Witcher, but he left that series, reportedly due to dissatisfaction with the way it was diverging from the original novels. Still, considering Cavill's enthusiasm, let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.
Meanwhile, Warhammer is far from Henry Cavill’s only major upcoming project. He’s set to go in front of cameras next year to start filming Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot and he’s also set to star in another Prime Video's Voltron adaptation.
