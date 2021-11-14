Henry Cavill Gets Candid About That Witcher Injury That, Yes, Could Have Actually Ended His Action Career

Historically speaking, Henry Cavill takes his job as an actor pretty seriously - almost as seriously as Superman takes his job as earth's protector. That’s why the hamstring injury he sustained on the set of The Witcher Season 2 and the resulting delays really hit home for the Man of Steel star. With the season now finally wrapped and on its way to Netflix, Cavill got candid about how serious the situation really was. And he also opened up about his fear that it would be the end of his ever-expanding action career.

It's no secret that the favorite actor had a lengthy recovery process, which continued even after he returned to work . But during his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he gave a better description of the injury, which honestly sounds a bit gruesome. Here it is in his own words:

It was a very, very bad tear, and I was very lucky that it wasn’t a complete detachment of the hamstring.

For someone who is so body conscious and makes their workout routine a priority and a professional necessity , being injured in such a way is pretty much nightmare territory. Henry Cavill is known for pushing his body to the limit in the name of his craft, and it was no different for his recovery. The challenge, though, seems to have been knowing when to back off. In the same interview, Cavill went on to discuss how he balanced work with rest. This is what he says, exactly:

The difficulty was working while I was injured. Because I wanted to do more for the production — I know how important it was for them to get stuff done. So it was having to find that balance between, ‘Yes, let’s push, push, push,’ and, ‘Whoa, hold on, if I tear this further, it’s the end of my action career.’ That was my worst moment of the past year — professionally.

There's a reason the star has become a literal powerhouse. Since his first portrayal of Superman back in 2013, he has exuded strength in his action roles. More recently, his role as Geralt on The Witcher has earned him an even bigger cult following. And his upcoming lead role in the Highlander franchise will also be a major addition to his career. To think that his injury could have put an abrupt halt to his growing action career is pretty upsetting, and that's only for fans. One can't even begin to imagine how terrifying such a prospect must've been for Cavill himself.

Not to fear, though, as the star is back to work and his action career looks more promising than ever. Season 2 of The Witcher will drop on Netflix on December 17th . Meanwhile, production on another Netflix project, Enola Holmes 2, is underway and Henry Cavill will be returning on screen in his role as Sherlock Holmes sometime next year. Needless to say, fans have plenty of projects to look forward to from the actor, and he's sure to crush it as always.