Enola Holmes 2 Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Millie Bobby Brown Mystery
How does the sequel stack up to the beloved Netflix original?
Sherlock Holmes’ little sister is back! Enola Holmes won her way into Netflix subscribers’ hearts in the 2020 mystery film that bears her name, and the fourth wall-breaking heroine is back on the case, with Enola Holmes 2 coming to the streaming service on November 4. Along with Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, Henry Cavill returns as older brother Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter as their mother Eudoria Holmes, and Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury. The reviews are in, so do critics think the sequel lives up to the original?
From what we know about Enola Holmes 2, the young detective finally lands a case, when a young girl asks for help in finding her missing sister. The trailer suggests she’ll be teaming up with Sherlock for some good sibling hijinks, as their cases become intertwined. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Enola Holmes 2. Eric Eisenberg rates the film 4 stars out of 5, positing that the sequel outshines the original, with a more complex story and well-laid twists:
Molly Freeman of ScreenRant agrees that the second offering in the book-to-film adaptation tells a more cohesive story than the first, and the movie is a cozy, low-stakes mystery with solid performances all around. The critic says:
Paul Bradshaw of NME rates the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying the new adventure isn’t quite as thrilling as the first, but there’s plenty of fun still to be had:
Andrew Webster of The Verge says with the origin story being taken care of in the first movie, Enola Holmes 2 is free to get straight to the fun, with a surprisingly complex mystery:
Not all critics are quite as won over by the sequel, however, as Lovia Gyarkye of THR notes the movie is trying to juggle too much. However, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a great on-screen dynamic as brother and sister. From the review:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire also finds Enola Holmes 2 disappointing, grading it a C+ for its bloated plot and seemingly forgetting what made the charming young detective special in the first place:
If this sounds like a mystery you want to dive into, you don’t have long to wait. Enola Holmes 2 will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, November 4. In the meantime, you can watch (or re-watch) the first movie on the streaming service, and check out some of the other best movies on Netflix. Or, if you’re ready for another trip to the theater, check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what’s coming soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.