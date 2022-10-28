Enola Holmes 2 Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Millie Bobby Brown Mystery

Sherlock Holmes’ little sister is back! Enola Holmes won her way into Netflix subscribers ’ hearts in the 2020 mystery film that bears her name, and the fourth wall-breaking heroine is back on the case, with Enola Holmes 2 coming to the streaming service on November 4. Along with Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, Henry Cavill returns as older brother Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter as their mother Eudoria Holmes, and Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury. The reviews are in, so do critics think the sequel lives up to the original?

From what we know about Enola Holmes 2 , the young detective finally lands a case, when a young girl asks for help in finding her missing sister. The trailer suggests she’ll be teaming up with Sherlock for some good sibling hijinks , as their cases become intertwined. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Enola Holmes 2 . Eric Eisenberg rates the film 4 stars out of 5, positing that the sequel outshines the original, with a more complex story and well-laid twists:

Enola Holmes 2 is a movie with a hell of a lot on its shoulders – and yet, it bears the weight. It’s a funny, romantic, dramatic, exciting and intelligent sequel that whole families can enjoy and showcases immense potential for future chapters.

Molly Freeman of ScreenRant agrees that the second offering in the book-to-film adaptation tells a more cohesive story than the first, and the movie is a cozy, low-stakes mystery with solid performances all around. The critic says:

Altogether, Enola Holmes 2 delivers a sequel that will appeal to fans of the first film, while also offering an easy entry point for anyone who may not have caught Netflix's 2020 movie. Those who enjoyed Cavill's Sherlock in Enola Holmes will be especially happy to see him more involved in the story of the sequel, but this remains Brown's franchise. She's become a powerhouse and continues to capitalize on her skill and charm to keep this film series engaging, and viewers will be won over by the better constructed mystery and delightful dynamic between the two Holmes siblings.

Paul Bradshaw of NME rates the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying the new adventure isn’t quite as thrilling as the first, but there’s plenty of fun still to be had:

Millie Bobby Brown leads another likeable crime caper that feels like a solid second chapter for the YA series – even if it is slightly muddied by boy problems.

Andrew Webster of The Verge says with the origin story being taken care of in the first movie, Enola Holmes 2 is free to get straight to the fun, with a surprisingly complex mystery:

These are all welcome developments as Enola Holmes firmly establishes itself as one of the few family-friendly blockbuster action franchises of the moment. It has the core things you want from this kind of movie — Stars! Explosions! Jokes! Romance! Sword fights! — and establishes its own distinct flavor without going too far outside the lines of its genre.

Not all critics are quite as won over by the sequel, however, as Lovia Gyarkye of THR notes the movie is trying to juggle too much. However, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a great on-screen dynamic as brother and sister. From the review:

This additional responsibility weighs on the film, which struggles to maneuver its excess baggage. Enola isn’t only preoccupied by Sarah’s disappearance; she is also navigating burgeoning feelings for Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) and trying to escape her brother Sherlock’s (Henry Cavill) shadow and condescending interventions. Sherlock, who became Enola’s legal guardian at the end of the first film, must now balance his own work with his fraternal duties. While Enola Holmes 2 is dedicated to our determined heroine’s perspective, it occasionally entertains Sherlock’s point of view — shifts that awkwardly bifurcate the film’s focus and create one too many loose ends.

Kate Erbland of IndieWire also finds Enola Holmes 2 disappointing, grading it a C+ for its bloated plot and seemingly forgetting what made the charming young detective special in the first place:

Much of the joy in this franchise — one aimed at the younger set, but with lots to offer viewers of all ages — is the energy Brown brings to the character. It’s the same sort of energy that [director Harry Bradbeer] excels at bringing to the screen when he’s not distracted by tying up the many loose ends in Jack Thorne’s script. ... There’s something afoot, and savvy watchers know that and still expect to be charmed in the process. Too often, Enola Holmes 2 forgets how to do that.