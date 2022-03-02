Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In March 2022

It's a new month and that means it's time for a lot of new content on Disney+. And while. for the second month in a row, there's something of a limited quantity of content currently planned, that is made up for when it comes to quality as we see new films from Pixar and major Oscar nominees

Library content is sparse for the month of March, with only a few episodes of a few shows, aimed mostly at the youngest viewers arriving on the streaming platform. As far as original series, we'll see new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, arrives every Wednesday throughout the month.

On the movie side, early in March we see the release of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story arrive on Disney+, the film is nominated for several Oscars and has a good chance of walking away with several awards. Then, on March 11, we have the month's big release, Pixar's Turning Red marks the third Pixar feature that was originally set for theaters to get a Disney+ release instead, but despite the smaller release, the movie is getting strong early reviews.

Wednesday, March 2

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

Friday, March 4

Russia's Wild Tiger

Wednesday, March 9

Weekend Family (S1)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 4 “Father Figures”

Friday, March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

In the second half of March we weren't originally expecting much. The reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen was set to arrive on March 18, and that was about it. At least it was until a march 1 announcement that was actually little surprising.

On March 16, the Marvel series that were produced for Netflix, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, will all arrive on Disney+. It's a somewhat surprising movie, as the shows will immediately becomes the most mature content on the service, but some new new parental controls will be introduced along side the release to help parents manage content for younger viewers.

Wednesday, March 16

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 5 “Snackland”

Daredevil (S1-3)

Jessica Jones (S1-3)

Luke Cage (S1-2)

Iron Fist (S1-2)

Punisher (S1-2)

The Defenders (S1)

Friday, March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen

More Than Robots

Wednesday, March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 6 “Get In”

Friday, March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

Wednesday, March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight - Episode 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

March turned into a decent month on Disney+. Will the rest of 2022, remain as strong? We will have to wait and see.