Hocus Pocus 2 Has A Touching Easter Egg Fans Might Have Missed

Minor spoilers ahead for Hocus Pocus 2.

If there is one quintessential Halloween movie it’s probably 1993’s original Hocus Pocus . While it was originally a flop, it became a cult classic that’s been passed down across generations. And after three decades, a sequel was finally filmed and released on Disney+ ( see our review here ). There are plenty of delightful callbacks to the original throughout its runtime, Hocus Pocus 2 has one touching easter egg you might have missed.

The events of Hocus Pocus 2 (opens in new tab) once again see the Sanderson Sisters rise from the dead after the black flame candle was lit on Halloween night. Director Anne Fletcher and screenwriter Jen D’Angelo include lots of fun easter eggs throughout the movie, but there was one that really hit me in my feelings. Namely the footage of late icons and siblings Garry and Penny Marshall from the original movie.

Around halfway through the runtime of Hocus Pocus 2, the three witches search Salem for the trio of young protagonists. During this sequence Bette Midler’s Winnifred Sanderson flies by a house, where a couple is laughing and watching TV. And the clip is actually from the first movie, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Diseny)

This scene, complete with Bette Midler knowing looking on, is a surprisingly heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker and actors. Both Penny and Garry Marshall forever left their mark in the industry as a whole, which is why so many fans out there mourned when they passed away in 2018 and 2016 respectively. Luckily Hocus Pocus 2 featured the perfect tribute to that beloved sibling duo.

While Hocus Pocus 2 only featured a handful of returning characters , the spirit of the fist movie definitely flows throughout the streaming sequel. The myriad easter eggs help provide connective tissue , while the tribute to Penny and Garry Marshall also gives respect where respect is due.

Funny enough, this isn’t the only easter egg in Hocus Pocus 2 that’s all about Penny and Garry Marshall’s truly iconic scene from the original movie. Two Salem residents are actually dressed up as their characters on Halloween night, and are shown briefly waiting behind Tony Hale in line for candy apples. You can see an quick glimpse of them below,

(Image credit: Disney)

Between these two moments, it truly is heartwarming to see how much love and respect was paid for the pair of late filmmaker/actors in Hocus Pocus 2. While director Anne Fletcher had some very big expectations to meet, the critical reception for the streaming sequel has been rather warm. We’ll just have to wait and see how the generations of fans take to the Sanderson Sisters’ latest adventures through Salem.