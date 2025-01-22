How Do Other Actors Feel About Working With Kim Kardashian On TV Sets? Naomi Watts Had A Lot To Say

The 2025 TV schedule won't just feature Kim Kardashian as herself, it will feature her return to acting too. That's right, the mega-famous media personality and businesswoman is making another foray into acting via one of Ryan Murphy's newest shows –All’s Fair. So, with this legal drama series on the way, one of Kardashian’s co-stars, Naomi Watts, had a lot to share on the subject.

Watts joined Vogue UK to discuss her new book, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause, and didn't hold back about aging and romance with her husband Billy Crudup. Along with all of that, the Blue Velvet actress shared her plans for 2025, which include working on the new Murphy project that sounds like a hybrid of Dynasty and Succession. When asked if she could reveal anything about working on this show and with Kim K. specifically, she had this to say about the Skims owner:

I love the messaging about women taking care of women as well, not letting the patriarchy or misogyny squash them. Kim is kind, hard-working and a risk taker. I have so much respect for her. A businesswoman taking a huge great leap into acting. A new arena?! And unapologetically so. She’s impressive.

Kardashian is no stranger to appearing on television–I mean, The Kardashians Season 6 teaser just came out days ago. However, acting is relatively new to her. So, it's reassuring to hear acting veterans like Naomi Watts are vouching for the newer actress.

Before her collaboration with Watts on All's Fair, Kardashian worked with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate. So, along with her co-star's nice compliments, the producer clearly likes collaborating with Kim too.

To that point, The Watcher alum went on to talk about how much she loves the ensembles Murphy has become known for assembling. In the case of All's Fair, it's full of incredible actresses, as Watts explained:

We’ve got Glenn, we’ve got Sarah [Paulson], Niecy [Nash], Teyana [Taylor] – this incredible cast! And I just love the empowerment side of his storytelling, about putting this great group of women together and how they can not only kick ass, but take care of each other as well. I think there’s some archness to it.

One thing’s for sure, Ryan Murphy knows how to gather stellar actresses for a project.

Admittedly, it's a bummer that Halle Berry had to exit All's Fair due to a scheduling conflict and it would’ve been an entirely different show if Glenn Close had turned it down . However, Watts’ words have me so excited about this show, and hopefully, the L.A.-based legal drama performs well. For now, though, we’ll have to sit and wait to see if the Gypsy actress’ thoughts on her co-stars, and Kardashian specifically, ring true for the series, because there’s no set release date yet.

