Halle Berry Breaks Silence On Leaving Ryan Murphy's Kim Kardashian Show All’s Fair

Ryan Murphy is continuing his relationship with Kim Kardashian by partnering with her for his new series, All’s Fair. The reality star and businesswoman tried her hand at acting in American Horror Story: Delicate. Even though not everyone was impressed by her performance, it did kick off her partnership with Murphy which led to this upcoming legal drama. Along with The Kardashians star, the stacked cast list initially included Halle Berry, but not long after the announcement was made, she exited. Now, the Emmy winner is breaking her silence.

Deadline reported in July that Berry was cast in All’s Fair, which comes from Murphy and Kardashian. She was also set to executive produce alongside the duo and Glenn Close. Just a week later, Variety reported that she would be exiting due to a scheduling conflict. While speaking with ET, Berry didn’t share too many details about why she had to exit, but she still conveyed her excitement for the series, saying:

You know, things happen for a reason. [But] I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it's gonna be great.

All’s Fair focuses on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles and at the time of her exit, details for Berry’s character were not revealed. However, since she was attached both as an actor and executive producer, she likely had one of the main roles. Even though it is a disappointment that she won’t be on the show, she isn’t counting out a collaboration with Murphy just yet:

[It's] Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh. But next time.

According to IMDb, Halle Berry has five other projects in the works, two of which are on the 2024 movie schedule, so it’s shocking that she wasn’t able to fit All’s Fair. At the very least, it’s better that she exited not long after she joined, so the series has time to cast someone else and change anything in the script if needed. Berry doesn’t take on too many TV roles, but it’s nice that she still has an interest in working with Ryan Murphy. Of course, it all depends on her schedule though.

All’ s Fair should still be an interesting series to watch regardless. The show is Murphy’s first under his new overall deal with Disney, and he also serves as a writer and director in addition to executive producer. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine serve as executive producers, while Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Kris Jenner, Alexis Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson are also executive producers. Close is set to produce under her Trillium Productions banner, and 20th Television will produce in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

There are still a whole lot of projects to look forward to from Halle Berry, while All's Fair gets to work, including the upcoming film The Union, which will be available with a Netflix subscription on Friday. Hopefully, a project with Ryan Murphy and her will happen later down the line, and when it does, the wait will definitely be worth it.