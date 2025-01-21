Naomi Watts Reveals 'Most Romantic Words' Hubby Billy Crudup Has Told Her So Far, And It Involved His 'Balls'

When Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup tied the knot in 2023, many celebrities celebrated the couple's union , noting how wonderful their relationship is. With the release of The Watcher alum’s new book, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause, she revealed the most romantic thing her husband has said to her. Surprisingly, the special moment doesn’t involve their wedding day but rather his ‘balls.’

The Mulholland Drive actress’s January 21st released book predominately focuses on her foray into menopause and all that comes with the territory, including menopause patches. She revealed the first time she and Crudup slept together, the patches came into play. The King Kong alum was self-conscious about wearing one in front of her now hubby because it essentially symbolizes age. Luckily for her, when he checked in on her and she revealed what she was trying to hide, he said this about his age and body, via Us Weekly :

Hey, if it makes you feel better: I’ve got gray hairs on my balls.

What a great and honest exchange between the then-new couple. They say honesty and openness are things that can make a relationship what it is, and for the duo, it seems like a solidifying moment. It probably wasn’t the first time Watts bonded over intimate body topics and by the looks of it, it won’t be the last.

The Swans actress opened up about how the frank statement made in trying to relieve her embarrassment over the patches became the most romantic words to her. In addition, she also shared The Almost Famous actor’s reaction to the whole thing. In her words:

A smile broke over his face. He seemed very relieved that the issue wasn’t a lack of desire. He told me he thought it was great I was taking care of myself, and he asked me how he could help. Those to date remain the most romantic words I’ve ever heard, onscreen or off, and that includes the script of every movie I’ve ever been in. And even this same man’s very loving marriage proposal, which came seven years later.

What a sweet and non-Hollywood relationship-building moment that was for them with something so vulnerable. Seemingly, it was a pivotal point between the two of them and I’m so glad that it bonded the two. It’s no wonder with proactive reactions and honesty predating their 2023 marriage, the couple seems like they are endgame material and already loved by so many.

The newer newlyweds have had plenty of work going on between the two of them, beyond the British actress’s newly published book. Each performer has an exciting show premiering or returning on the 2025 TV schedule , respectively. Watts will appear in the new Ryan Murphy drama series, All’s Fair while Crudup will return again for Season 4 of The Morning Show. Let’s hope these lovebirds’ shows garner all the success their relationship seems to have.

Check out BTS photos of Season 4 of The Morning Show (Image credit: Apple TV+) BTS pictures of Season 4

The most romantic words can be as surprising as Naomi Watts’ pick of her husband’s Billy Crudup’s and his balls. The important thing is that the two are seemingly stronger than ever and happy.

Watts’ book, Dare I Say It, is out now.