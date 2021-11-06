How I Met Your Father Casts A Sex And The City Star To Play Hilary Duff’s Future Self

How I Met Your Father hasn't had the easiest time getting off the ground. There have been some setbacks up to this point but, now, there’s some positive news for viewers. While the series is already tied to the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, it's now gained a new connection to another classic comedy. Much like Ted Mosby, Hilary Duff’s character will have a future self, and a Sex and the City alum will be providing the voice.

Kim Cattrall has jumped onto the upcoming Hulu series as the older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie, according to Deadline. Much like its predecessor, viewers won’t see the star but will get to hear her gorgeous pipe, as she recounts her younger counterpart's exploits. Cattrall will follow in the footsteps of Fuller House alum Bob Saget, who voiced the future Ted Mosby to Josh Radnor's younger iteration of the character on HIMYM.

This will mark the actress' first TV role since the cancellation of her Fox drama, Filthy Rich, in 2020. Maybe the addition of the Sex and the City vet should be a step in the right direction for the series. Early on, there were some signs of uncertainty, and some may have been concerned that it would be canned like Hilary Duff's Lizzie Maguire revival. Additionally, Duff caught COVID-19 right before production started, though she thankfully recovered. Not only that but a key cast member left, leading to a recast. So the addition of the veteran star is some well-needed, good news for the show.

(Image credit: Fox)

How I Met Your Father should serve as a fresh start for Kim Cattrall. It's been widely publicized that her Samantha Jones won't be popping up in the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That. Of course, fans are surely disappointed by this, much like Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell is. But it isn’t necessarily surprising given the history between Cattrall and her former co-stars. She even gave a suggestion about how the show could handle her beloved character in her absence. All in all, Cattrall doesn't seem to be looking back.

How I Met Your Father is sure to be an interesting experiment. The show is definitely going to have to prove itself, though some franchise veterans are happy with the idea. On the other hand, with the revival series has been developed and dropped a few times, some fans of HIMYM might be more skeptical. Still, it appears Hulu has plenty of faith in the incoming comedy.

Having someone as celebrated as Sex and the City vet Kim Cattrall could bode well for the series. Though fans may not get to actually see her on screen, one can bet she'll put everything into the vocally-charged performance. The spinoff doesn't currently have a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as updates arrive.