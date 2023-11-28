How Taylor Swift Reportedly Reacted To Travis Kelce Breaking A Chiefs Record

Sometimes celebrities are accused of being bad luck for the athletes that they date, especially if a new relationship turns into a distraction in the middle of the season. Well, Taylor Swift certainly has gotten the attention of the NFL world since she got together with Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce, but the new romance doesn’t seem to be hampering his performance on the field. In fact, the tight end recently broke a franchise record, and his girlfriend reacted to the good news.

During Kansas City’s game November 26 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Travis Kelce became the first player in Chiefs history to reach 11,000 receiving yards, and just the fourth tight end overall in the NFL, reaching the milestone faster than the three who came before him. The team celebrated their star player’s achievement on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice that none other than Taylor Swift had dropped a “like” on the post, which you can see below:

Taylor Swift has attended a handful of Travis Kelce’s football games since they went public with their relationship, but she was not in Las Vegas on Sunday, as she was finishing up the 2023 dates of her Eras Tour. However, she still made sure to show her man some public support for the big moment in his career.

That support may have been subtle, but you really can’t sneak anything past Swifties, right? Fans noticing that “Taylor liked” the post flooded the comments section, with several others quoting song lyrics and fawning over the couple in general by writing things like:

That’s a big reputation. – alexandergold

Taylor, we see you 👀 lurking 🙈 – lenyarjt

Taylor liked this! That’s nice - Travis must feel like he’s on top of the world – jgsimon139

Liked by his girlfriend!! Travis Kelce is 🐐..🖤🖤🖤🖤Big Reputation…. 🖤🖤🖤🖤 – mpneu1810

Wreck my plans, das 👏🏼Taylor’s 👏🏼 MAN 👏🏼 – saraaaa628

KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS 🔥 – zarahi_4857

Lots of Swifties called back to Taylor Swift’s “Karma” lyric change , in which she honored her beau by singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” (and that was only one big moment she created for Travis Kelce when he attended her show in Argentina). Swift’s passionate fanbase seems to fully approve of the new relationship, especially after an old clip of Swift talking about fame resurfaced after the tight end spoke sweetly about her at a press conference.