We've Been Talking About How Taylor Swift Changed Her ‘Karma’ Lyrics For Travis Kelce, But There Was Actually A Second Big Eras Tour Moment She Created For Him

Taylor Swift once sang “loving him was red,” and that seemed to literally be the case when she sang “End Game” as a surprise song on the Eras Tour while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce , was in attendance. After this show, there has been a lot of attention around the pop star changing the lyrics of “Karma” for Kelce (“the guy on the Chiefs”). However, she also had another romantic gesture in the show, when she lit up the stadium with red and yellow lights as she sang the romantic track from Reputation.

Let me paint a picture for you. Taylor Swift just shocked audiences by playing a mashup of “Is It Over Now?” and “Out of the Woods.” The fans were so energized, and they couldn’t wait to see what she had planned after that showstopping moment. Turns out, she had another surprise in store as she played “End Game,” a song that many Swifties have connected to Swift and Kelce. Clearly, she knows that too, because she performed the track while the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end was in attendance, and she made the crowds’ light-up bracelets the colors of his NFL team. You can see the sweet moment for yourself in this TikTok from @findsforpeanuts:

Now, the “Karma” lyric change Swift made as the orange door descended at the end of the show was so sweet, and Travis Kelces’ reaction to the Midnights moment was everything. However, as a Rep stan, I can’t help but gush just as much over this sweet “End Game” gesture, especially after you see the color-coordinated lights.

Since Swift attended Kelce’s game in September, many fans, myself included, have noticed that her song “End Game” is very fitting for their relationship. For example, she sings:

I wanna be your endgame / I wanna be your first string / I wanna be your A-Team

First string, A-Team…that’s a serendipitously large amount of football references. With lyrics like that, how could we not connect the track to Swift and Kelce. Also, she sings:

Big reputation, big reputation / Ooh, you and me, we got big reputations

The world’s biggest pop star at the moment and a two-time Super Bowl champion, talk about a power couple with “big reputations.” This song screams Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it’s no wonder she played it during the concert he attended.

Looking through the comments about this “End Game" moment, Swifties were not OK. They were head over heels about the couple, and couldn’t quite believe how Swift made such a grand gesture for her partner. Some of the highlights included:

When she thought love was burning red, then she thought it was golden like daylight, when it’s not one or the other it’s BOTH 😭😭😭😭😭😭 -LIZ STEVENSON

Taylor literally “throwing” herself out there🤭🥰 -midnights

Our girl is so in love 😭😭😭. He better never break her heart ❤️💛 -Corra Lynne

she’s a mastermind, after all 🥰 & the whole show was like a huge love letter to travis 🥺 -haley

She made sure there were no doubts about their relationship by the end of the concert 🥰 -Lis0622

This is like a movie 🍿 -Bondgirl61

Along with the “Karma” lyric change and Swift playing “End Game,” the night ended with her running into Kelce’s arms and kissing him. Talk about a romantic evening!