How To Watch Chicago Fire Season 14 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

Watch Chicago Fire Season 14: Synopsis

The One Chicago franchise is back for another season of life saving and heart breaking and there’s big changes in store for Firehouse 51 with some fan favourite faces set to depart. Sandwiched between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., Wednesday nights are about to heat up, so read on as we explain below about how to watch Chicago Fire season 14 online – and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

It’s always a welcome return for the OG show in the Illinois-based saga, and the latest season promises to be as action packed as ever as we prepare to say goodbye to the long-standing Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri). The circumstances of Ritter’s departure are being kept under wraps for now, with Kyri confirmed for the first few episodes at least, but if previous exits are anything to go by, prepare for an emotionally charged farewell.

But as one flame burns out, another bursts to life with the introduction of Brandon Larracuente’s Sal Vasquez, and it certainly sounds like the new firefighter won’t be afraid to ruffle some feathers, with Larracuente telling TV Insider: "Sal is good at his job and he knows it. He wants to be the best he can be at his job and to protect those around him while he’s doing it."

As for what’s in store for the team this season, much of the plot is being kept under wraps for now, but the episode one preview promises we’ll see the team facing rising chaos throughout the city, while Herrmann (David Eigenberg) struggles with last season’s decision of relinquishing his office to Mouch (Christian Stolte), with episode two will see Vasquez continue his attempts to prove himself to his new colleagues while paramedics Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) unravel a troubling mystery.

It’s set to be another great season of raging fires and burning passions, so read on for all you need to watch Chicago Fire season 14 online and stream from anywhere.

How to watch Chicago Fire S14 online in the US

In the US, the Chicago Fire serves as the meat in NBC's One Chicago sandwich, airing between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., with the premiere set for Wednesday, October 1 at 9pm ET/PT. Episodes will continue weekly.

If you receive NBC as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the episode.

Fubo, for example, is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory offer where you get $5 off your first month) and provides you with around 200 channels, including NBC. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

If you're after something a bit cheaper, Sling TV also hosts NBC in certain markets with its Sling Blue package usually costing $50.99 a month.

If you're happy to watch on catch-up, new episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock, with the next episode dropping on Tuesday, February 11.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $10.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Chicago Fire S14 from anywhere

If you're outside of the country and can't access your usual streaming service, you can still watch Chicago Fire online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their Peacock stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Chicago Fire as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Chicago Fire, head to Peacock

Watch Chicago Fire S14 in Australia

Chicago Fire goes out on Foxtel One in Oz, with episodes due to start Thursday, October 2 at 8:30pm AEDT. New installments will air weekly.

If you don't already have a Foxtel cable plan, you could sign up for the Foxtel Now streaming service and watch Chicago Fire online. Prices start from $35 a month after a 10-day free trial.

Aussie away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

Watch Chicago Fire S14 online in Canada

Canadians can catch season 14 of Chicago Fire on Citytv every Wednesday at 9pm, starting October 1. If you're already a subscriber, you can also stream the show via Citytv.com using you provider login details.

Cord cutters can sign up to Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter.

NB: If you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Can I watch Chicago Fire S14 online in the UK?

The One Chicago franchise, including Chicago Fire, streams on Sky/Now in the UK, however, episodes are usually some months behind, so Brits will be in for a bit of a wait until they can watch all new season 14 episodes.

American abroad? Use a VPN to access your usual stream via Peacock.

Chicago Fire S14 trailer

The entire One Chicago franchise returns on October 1 in North America, with Fire landing squarely between Med and P.D.. The new season starts in Australia the following day, with a UK release date TBC.

The current episode count is unconfirmed, but we'd expect around 22 installments based on previous seasons. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Kicking Down Doors" – Wednesday, October 1

Episode 2: "Primary Search" – Wednesday, October 8

Episode 2: "All in the Blood" – Wednesday, October 15

Episode 2: "A Loss for Words" – Wednesday, October 22

Who is in the cast of Chicago Fire S14?