One Chicago Premiere Watchalong: I’m Talking Baby Bombshells, New Characters And More On Med, Fire, And P.D.
One Chicago is back!
The One Chicago time of year has come again, and NBC presumably has all kinds of fictional disasters in store for the Windy City with the Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. premieres in the 2025 TV schedule. All three shows had very different endings back in the spring, with Med delivering a shocking twist to Hannah's pregnancy, some happy pregnancy news for Kidd and Severide on Fire, and a wedding tinged with sadness on P.D.
Starting The Season With Some Burns
So far, this woman covered with 90% of her body with thickness burns is the person who I feel the absolutely worst for in NBC's fictional Chicago. One Chicago has the rest of the night to convince me that somebody is more miserable.
Hannah's Baby Daddy Revealed!
The showrunner wasn't kidding when he hyped that the big reveal of who the father is and why Hannah was knocking Archer's door would come very early on! I've spent the months since the Season 10 finale going back and forth on what I wanted to happen, but A+ to Archer for his response. Count me in! Plus, I still find my own interpretation of the Crunch Berries line from last season to be pretty hilarious. Talk about being accidentally right about something!
What To Expect From NBC's One Chicago Premiere Night
As usual, the first One Chicago Wednesday of the fall will air Chicago Med first, at 8 p.m. ET. Called "We All Fall Down," NBC's episode description for the Season 11 premiere sheds some light on what to expect:
Notably, that doesn't give anything away about the cliffhanger of Hannah knocking on Archer's door or what showrunner Allen MacDonald told us about Med's upcoming 200th episode with Nick Gehlfuss' return, but fans can count on getting some answers very quickly in the Season 11 premiere.
Chicago Fire's Season 14 premiere at 9 p.m. ET has some casting changes to explain, although it remains to be seen how much the exits of Carver and Damon will be addressed, since only Daniel Kyri will be back as Ritter to tie off loose ends. NBC's description for the episode, called "Kicking Down Doors," reads:
Well, I suppose it would have been too much to hope for a peaceful transition of Herrmann stepping down as an officer so that Mouch can take his place! I wouldn't want to give up that Firehouse 51 office either.
As for Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET, there are repercussions for how the team went rogue in the final episodes of Season 12 in the spring. Called "Consequences," the Season 13 premiere will feature:
