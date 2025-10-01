One Chicago Premiere Watchalong: I’m Talking Baby Bombshells, New Characters And More On Med, Fire, And P.D.

The One Chicago time of year has come again, and NBC presumably has all kinds of fictional disasters in store for the Windy City with the Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. premieres in the 2025 TV schedule. All three shows had very different endings back in the spring, with Med delivering a shocking twist to Hannah's pregnancy, some happy pregnancy news for Kidd and Severide on Fire, and a wedding tinged with sadness on P.D.

Now, if you're like me, you intend to watch the finished product of these episodes live on NBC rather than wait to tune in streaming via a Peacock subscription. Join me and watch along for any highs, lows, and anything in between with One Chicago's return.

Note that entries will appear from Most Recent to Oldest as the episode is still airing live, and the order will flip from Oldest to Most Recent once the watchalong has concluded.