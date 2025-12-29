Someone Asked Charlie Cox About Daredevil Possibly Joining The Avengers, And He Made A Good Point I Wasn’t Expecting

2025 gave us a new team of Avengers, and they're presumably teaming up with Steve Rogers and many others to take on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom when Avengers: Doomsday arrives. It sounds like a lot of heroes will join in the fight against the supervillain, and maybe even join the ranks of the legendary hero team in the process. Given that, could Daredevil be one of those who step up and join the team?

Charlie Cox was a recent guest at GalaxyCon New Orleans and was asked about the possibility of the Hero of Hell's Kitchen becoming an Avenger. The actor, whose Daredevil: Born Again will premiere Season 2 for those with a Disney+ subscription on March 4th, was asked how he'd feel about the character joining the Avengers, and said the following (via Popverse):

That’s so funny. That’s a really good question. I think Matt Murdock would kind of think about it. He’s a lone wolf; he likes to work by himself. He’s a reluctant kind of team-up guy I think. A bit like Frank Castle is. Charlie Cox would be absolutely thrilled. I would be champing at the bit to do that.

I agree with Charlie Cox's reasoning, though we've seen Daredevil become an Avenger in Marvel comics. Let's also remember that Cox appeared as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that She-Hulk and Daredevil: Born Again take place in the MCU. I have to imagine all that was done with a purpose, and to allow Marvel to bring the popular character into the upcoming ensemble feature.

At the same time, I can also see Daredevil having a role in the upcoming Avengers movies while not necessarily joining The Avengers. After all, even at the peak of his abilities, he's not capable of some of the wild feats of other members of the team.

That said, non-powered supers like Black Widow and Hawkeye were part of the team from the start, so it's not like everyone needs to be as strong as The Hulk. Charlie Cox would be a great get for old-school Marvel fans who hated that he was never included in the MCU in his previous series, despite there being valid reasons for that.

Does Avengers: Doomsday need Charlie Cox to have a significant role in the movie? Considering all the big names, past and present, that are returning for this movie, I'm going to say no. I don't imagine he'll outrank big names like Patrick Stewart, Chris Evans, or David Harbour in terms of screentime. Even so, I'd love him to have a cameo of some sort. Just don't expect him to confirm anything without Marvel Studios confirming it first!

As mentioned, the new season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to kick off Season 2 on Disney+ on March 4th. Avengers: Doomsday isn't due until December 2026, so I have a feeling that if he is going to be in that movie, we'll find out during that season.