How To Watch Grantchester Season 11 And Stream The Drama's Final Episodes From Anywhere

Watch Grantchester Season 11

Since 2014, the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester has seen its share of murders, maimings and other unexpected crimes, with Robson Green's Detective Inspector Geordie Keating there from the beginning to aid in solving any and all cases that come his way, and has been paired with Rishi Nair's Alphy Kotteram since Season 9. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and the eleventh season of Grantchester will be its swan song, as announced by ITV in July 2025.

Whether you're a fan of the period drama currently residing in the States or traveling out of the country, it's no hassle to gain streaming access to new episodes Grantchester. Read on to learn more!

How To Watch Grantchester Season 11 In The US

(Image credit: PBS)

The final season of Grantchester is set to debut on PBS on Sunday, June 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly on Sunday nights.

Access to PBS can be gained in a number of ways, such as signing up for YouTube TV, which you can try for 10 days for absolutely free, with a limited-time deal of $15 off the first three months. (For those more into sports, you can save $10 per month for the first full year.)

Signing up for DirecTV can get you a 5-day free trial (cancel anytime), as well as an array of different plan options that range from $19.99/month to $79.99/month. The MySports package comes with a $15 discount for the first two months.

Fubo also offers a 5-day free trial for those signing up, and also has a World Cup-related deal going, where the first month nets a $15 discount for the "Pro" tier, and a $20 discount for the "Elite" tier.

Remember, if you're a U.S. citizen traveling abroad for work or leisure, signing up for our VPN of choice is all you need to access your streaming subs.

How To Watch Grantchester In The UK

For Grantchester fans living in the UK, there's the choice of either streaming the final season's new episodes with a VPN, or waiting until the series makes it proper debut in January 2027 on ITV. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

Of course, any Brits who are most eager to watch new installments aren't completely out of luck, as signing up for a VPN could be the ticket to gain access to a U.S. platform.

American citizens currently overseas can also subscribe to a VPN, sign into their U.S.-based platform to watch all the programs one wants, just as it would go in the States.

Watch Grantchester Season 11 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including PBS' Masterpiece series. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for PBS, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Grantchester, head to PBS.

How To Watch Grantchester Season 11 For Free In Canada

While PBS proper isn't currently available in Canada, Grantchester fans currently residing in the country can still stream new Season 11 episodes at the same time as those in the States. Instead of the linear TV network, however, fans will need to utilize PBS Passport, whether through the PBS app or through Prime Video's Masterpiece channel.

If you're an American citizens currently vacationing or working in Canada, use your NordVPN subscription to access your PBS station.

Grantchester Season 11 - What To Know

Who Are Granchester Season 11's Cast Members? Robson Green (DI Geordie Keating)

(DI Geordie Keating) Rishi Nair (Reverend Alphy Kottaram)

(Reverend Alphy Kottaram) Al Weaver (Leonard Finch)

(Leonard Finch) Tessa Peake-Jones (Mrs. Chapman)

(Mrs. Chapman) Kacey Ainsworth (Cathy Keating)

(Cathy Keating) Oliver Dimsdale (Daniel Marlowe)

(Daniel Marlowe) Nick Brimble (Jack Chapman)

(Jack Chapman) Bradley Hall (DC Larry Peters)

(DC Larry Peters) Melissa Johns (Miss Scott)

(Miss Scott) Christie Russell-Brown (Meg Grey)

Granchester Season 11 Trailer

Grantchester, Season 11: Preview - YouTube Watch On

What Is Granchester Season 11's Airing Schedule? Season 11, Episode 1: June 14, 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 11, Episode 2: June 21, 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 11, Episode 3: June 28, 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 11, Episode 4: July 5, 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 11, Episode 5: July 12, 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 11, Episode 6: July 19, 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 11, Episode 7: July 26, 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 11, Episode 8: August 2, 9:00 p.m. ET