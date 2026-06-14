How To Watch Grantchester Season 11 And Stream The Drama's Final Episodes From Anywhere
The mystery series is coming to a close.
Watch Grantchester Season 11
Premieres: Sunday, June 14 (in the U.S.)
New episodes: Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET
Watch/Stream: PBS via YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Since 2014, the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester has seen its share of murders, maimings and other unexpected crimes, with Robson Green's Detective Inspector Geordie Keating there from the beginning to aid in solving any and all cases that come his way, and has been paired with Rishi Nair's Alphy Kotteram since Season 9. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and the eleventh season of Grantchester will be its swan song, as announced by ITV in July 2025.
Whether you're a fan of the period drama currently residing in the States or traveling out of the country, it's no hassle to gain streaming access to new episodes Grantchester. Read on to learn more!
How To Watch Grantchester Season 11 In The US
The final season of Grantchester is set to debut on PBS on Sunday, June 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly on Sunday nights.
Access to PBS can be gained in a number of ways, such as signing up for YouTube TV, which you can try for 10 days for absolutely free, with a limited-time deal of $15 off the first three months. (For those more into sports, you can save $10 per month for the first full year.)
Signing up for DirecTV can get you a 5-day free trial (cancel anytime), as well as an array of different plan options that range from $19.99/month to $79.99/month. The MySports package comes with a $15 discount for the first two months.
Fubo also offers a 5-day free trial for those signing up, and also has a World Cup-related deal going, where the first month nets a $15 discount for the "Pro" tier, and a $20 discount for the "Elite" tier.
Remember, if you're a U.S. citizen traveling abroad for work or leisure, signing up for our VPN of choice is all you need to access your streaming subs.
How To Watch Grantchester In The UK
For Grantchester fans living in the UK, there's the choice of either streaming the final season's new episodes with a VPN, or waiting until the series makes it proper debut in January 2027 on ITV. An exact release date has yet to be announced.
Of course, any Brits who are most eager to watch new installments aren't completely out of luck, as signing up for a VPN could be the ticket to gain access to a U.S. platform.
American citizens currently overseas can also subscribe to a VPN, sign into their U.S.-based platform to watch all the programs one wants, just as it would go in the States.
Watch Grantchester Season 11 as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including PBS' Masterpiece series. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for PBS, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Grantchester, head to PBS.
How To Watch Grantchester Season 11 For Free In Canada
While PBS proper isn't currently available in Canada, Grantchester fans currently residing in the country can still stream new Season 11 episodes at the same time as those in the States. Instead of the linear TV network, however, fans will need to utilize PBS Passport, whether through the PBS app or through Prime Video's Masterpiece channel.
If you're an American citizens currently vacationing or working in Canada, use your NordVPN subscription to access your PBS station.
Grantchester Season 11 - What To Know
Who Are Granchester Season 11's Cast Members?
- Robson Green (DI Geordie Keating)
- Rishi Nair (Reverend Alphy Kottaram)
- Al Weaver (Leonard Finch)
- Tessa Peake-Jones (Mrs. Chapman)
- Kacey Ainsworth (Cathy Keating)
- Oliver Dimsdale (Daniel Marlowe)
- Nick Brimble (Jack Chapman)
- Bradley Hall (DC Larry Peters)
- Melissa Johns (Miss Scott)
- Christie Russell-Brown (Meg Grey)
Granchester Season 11 Trailer
What Is Granchester Season 11's Airing Schedule?
- Season 11, Episode 1: June 14, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Season 11, Episode 2: June 21, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Season 11, Episode 3: June 28, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Season 11, Episode 4: July 5, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Season 11, Episode 5: July 12, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Season 11, Episode 6: July 19, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Season 11, Episode 7: July 26, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Season 11, Episode 8: August 2, 9:00 p.m. ET
What Has Grantchester Cast And Creator Said About Season 11?
Rishi Nair spoke about the troubles Alphy is going through in the final season by telling PBS:
- "Alphy and Geordie's relationship is central to the story. It's a really lovely relationship between two men that are really best friends. That relationship is tested the season. We see Alphy's going through a lot with his mother, with his faith, with his relationship with Meg. Everything is on the rocks. He doesn't really know where he is and he's losing himself. And like everyone in life, when things are coming wrong, the person that bears the brunt of it are the people you love the most and people that are closest to you. Geordie is his person and Geordie bears the brunt of that."
Melissa Johns said this of Larry and Miss Scott's relationship going forward:
- "Larry and Miss Scott are married. At the start of last season, they were sort of all over each other, being found left, right and center doing this, that and the other in places that they shouldn't be. But at start of this season, they are a married couple and are taking that a bit more seriously. I think what's really lovely is, as a couple, they've really embedded themselves into the family life of Grantchester — meeting up with Leonard and Daniel and going on double dates and being at the drive-in movies with the rest of the gang, which is really nice. They feel like since they've become one unit, they are a more sort of official part of the family."
Creator, writer, and executive producer Daisy Coulam shared this statement about this season being the last:
- "At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. … It’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to [author] James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way … [We’ll] miss you terribly,"
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.