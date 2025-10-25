Jesse Williams Is Set To Return To Grey’s Anatomy, And I’ve Got A Couple Of Questions

Jesse Williams may not be a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy anymore, having exited the show in Season 17 after 12 years, but he never strays too far. The first three episodes of Season 22 have already reunited fans with several blasts from the past, and in the next episode to hit the 2025 TV schedule, it looks like we’re getting Jackson Avery. His return is always welcome, but after seeing the preview for “Goodbye Horses,” I’m left with a couple of questions.

The logline for the upcoming episode teases a bizarre trauma for the interns, while “a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership.” Who could they possibly be talking about in regards to Ellen Pompeo’s character? After seeing the preview for Season 22, Episode 4, I’m afraid it might be Jackson. Check it out below:

Grey's Anatomy 22x04 Promo "Goodbye Horses" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Jackson is certainly acting pretty frosty toward his friend and esteemed colleague, which leads me to my first question:

What’s With The Attitude Toward Meredith?

Personally, I’ve enjoyed having Meredith Grey back in Seattle doing more surgeries, but that’s apparently posing a problem for Jackson over in Boston. It sounds like he’s upset that her lab has gone unused and she’s not publishing any new findings. Maybe I’m confused, but didn’t she just publish all of her research, which upset him and the Catherine Fox Foundation and nearly got her fired?

Either way, I’m getting big petty energy from Jackson, and I don’t love that he’s OK publishing what sounds like incomplete research. I’m intrigued to find out what’s going on in his life. Speaking of his life …

Where The Heck Is April Kepner?

Yes, it did Grey’s Anatomy fans’ hearts good when they confirmed that Jackson and April Kepner were back together when Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew guest starred in the Season 18 finale. However, next week’s episode will be the third time Jackson returns to the show sans April. You can’t have Japril without April!

I know, Sarah Drew has a whole career of her own, and I honestly love all of those Lifetime and Hallmark movies so I’m not asking for a full Japril spinoff, but couldn’t she just go with Jackson to Seattle again at some point?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s possible I’m getting spoiled by all of the Season 22 character returns. Three episodes in, we’ve already seen Kelly McCreary’s Maggie Pierce return with big news; Kate Burton’s Ellis Grey back to haunt her daughter as always; and Sophia Bush’s Cass Beckman heating things up again with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver).

I really can’t wait to see Owen Hunt’s reaction to that reunion!

At least we don’t have long to wait before we learn what Jackson Avery’s doing back in Seattle and why he’s so upset with Meredith. Hey, even if Sarah Drew doesn’t show up, there’s always the chance that we’ll at least get an update to confirm that everything’s good on the Japril front.

Grey’s Anatomy airs at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.