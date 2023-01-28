How to watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 9pm GMT, Sunday, January 29 Channel: BBC One Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 5: synopsis

Happy Valley's third and final season certainly had some big boots to fill following the success of its first two instalments. With the decision to have a seven year gap, too, allowing Rhys Connah (who plays Catherine's grandson, Ryan) to grow up, anticipation has built for what has been confirmed to be a gratifying final chapter for the West Yorkshire set crime drama.

With just two episodes left, the stakes are rising. Last Sunday's episode saw Tommy Lee Royce escaping from police custody following his hearing at Leeds Crown Court, which his son Ryan attended.

Meanwhile, Rob discovered his wife Jo dead and packed into a suitcase by Faisal, after her parents filed a missing persons report, leaving the coercive PE teacher looking particularly guilty.

All this before Catherine is due to retire from the police force in just two days, the official synopsis for Happy Valley Season 3, Episode 5 reads: "Catherine races to protect her family following Tommy's escape. A murder investigation begins."

Don't miss the penultimate episode of Happy Valley ever. Read our guide below on how to watch Happy Valley Season 3, Episode 5 online from anywhere.

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 5 in the UK

The penultimate episode of Happy Valley isn't one to be missed. Airing on BBC One at its usual slot of 9pm GMT on Sunday, January 29, tune in for free as we edge ever closer to the climax of not only Season 3, but the show as a whole.

If you can't tune into the free-to-air channel on linear TV, you can stream Happy Valley Season 3, Episode 5 on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) across a number of devices.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Happy Valley from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Happy Valley just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Happy Valley as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out ExpressVPN and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console.

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 5 in the US

AMC+ (opens in new tab) is expected to be the place to stream Season 3 of Happy Valley. However, an official date on when new episodes will drop is yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, you can watch Season 1 and 2 on the platform to remind yourself of the story so far.

AMC+ plans start from $6.99 a month. That's after new subscribers make use of its 7-day free trial.

For those with Amazon Prime Video, you can add AMC+ onto your Prime subscription (opens in new tab) and pay just $1.99 a month for your first two months right now.

Watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 5 in Canada

It appears to be much the same situation for those north of the border. Canadians don't yet have a firm date on when Happy Valley Season 3 will arrive, but can currently watch previous seasons with the AMC+ Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) add-on.

How to watch Happy Valley Season 3 Episode 5 in Australia

Those wanting to watch the latest season of Happy Valley Down Under don't have to wait long at all to stream Season 3 Episode 5 on Binge (opens in new tab). See the aftermath of Tommy's great escape from Leeds Crown Court when it drops on Monday, January 30 at 12.15pm AEDT.

On Binge you can also catch-up or remind yourself of the story so far with its previous two seasons available to stream. Binge comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter costing from $10 a month