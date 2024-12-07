How To Watch I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 Final Free From Anywhere

How To Watch I’m A Celebrity 2024 Final Online

Watch I’m a Celebrity Season 24 Final: Preview

For three weeks our A-listers have endured everything the Aussie wilderness can throw at them. They’ve been pelted with bugs, entombed in sand, and almost washed away by a “biblical” storm, all for the chance to win I’m a Celebrity 2024. Victory is just a camel’s anus away as our finalists tuck into their final Bushtucker Trials, and we explain below how to watch I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! Season 24 online and stream the final free on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for our celebrity survivalists. It all started with an adrenaline-fuelled twist on the typical entrance challenge, with Alan Halsall and Tulisa winning the race to camp and temporary refuge in the Leaders’ Lodge. For every high – a night of karaoke, cold brews, and pizza at The Jungle Arms – Ant and Dec have presented them with a dozen gruelling Bushtucker Trials. Wading through fish guts in the Arcade of Agony, being buried with creepy crawlies in Sinister Sarcophagus. Though it’s debatable whether these were much worse than Melvin Odoom’s snoring or, God bless her, Maura Higgins’ singing. Yes, it’s all coming back to me now…

Now our twelve campers have been whittled down to just three. After Jane Moore became the first person voted off by the public, their departures came thick and fast. Yet Arcade of Agony: Battle Blocks gifted one lucky contestant a fast track to the final and guaranteed they’d take part in the iconic Celebrity Cyclone. As they face their last ever trials (including the gag-worthy Bushtucker Buffet), whose tenacity and courage will inspire the public and see them crowned the king or queen of the jungle?

Find out how this year’s jungle drama ends on Sunday night with the following guide. It’ll explain how to watch I’m a Celebrity 2024 final online and for free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch I’m a Celebrity 2024 final online in the UK

Who’ll leave the jungle winning? Watch I’m a Celebrity 2024 on ITV1 on Sunday, December 8, or through streaming service ITVX, when all will be revealed. The final will air from 9pm to 10.40pm GMT.

And, if you’re not ready to say goodbye, catch companion show I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked, whose last episode broadcasts on ITV2 at 10.35 pm GMT, just as the main show is ending.

ITV1 and ITV2 are free-to-air channels in the UK, though they requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch I’m a Celebrity from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I’m a Celebrity online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch I’m a Celebrity as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch I’m a Celebrity Season 24 final in the US, Canada, or Australia?

The UK version of I’m a Celebrity is exclusive to ITV, so fans of the show traveling overseas will be blocked from connecting to ITVX without a VPN.

The hit reality TV programme does have international adaptations abroad, though, with the show being produced in countries like Australia and Canada. But, perhaps too similar to CBS hit Survivor, the US version was cancelled back in 2009.

A UK resident currently out of the country? You can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

When can I watch the I’m a Celebrity 2024 final? You can catch the final episode of I’m a Celebrity 2024 daily on ITV1 on Sunday, December 8 at 9pm GMT. The reality TV show can also be viewed live on ITVX, or on-demand shortly after broadcast.