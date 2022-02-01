How To Watch The 2022 Winter Olympics Streaming

Not all that long ago you either had to stay up late into the wee hours of the morning to catch your favorite competitions at the Winter Olympics or settle for the primetime broadcast affecting the release of your favorite NBC shows. But in today’s world where essentially everything you could ever want is available in a matter of clicks, so too are the 2022 Winter Games and dozens of sports and other special coverage.

Just like the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games, you can watch the 2022 Winter Olympics streaming, and there’s a good chance you already have the service hosting them. Below we will break down how to watch all the events (both live and and replays), the opening and closing ceremonies, and other shows being broadcast from Beijing.

When And Where You Can Watch The 2022 Winter Olympics Streaming

In the lead-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics, NBCUniversal announced that the entirety of the global sporting and cultural event would be streaming on its Peacock Premium subscription service (both the $4.99 and $9.99 per month price tiers) from February 2 to February 20. This means the opening and closing ceremonies, every big air event, and even curling will be available in full to watch live or on demand later on.

This is the same setup Peacock had with the 2021 Summer Games, which really gave subscribers a lot of opportunities to check out sports that don’t always end up on the main NBC broadcast and all other sorts of shows breaking down the big events of the day.

Check out the 2022 Winter Olympics hub on Peacock.

Is The Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Streaming Live?

If you're an “early bird gets the worm” type who also loves Olympic opening ceremonies then you’ll be happy to hear that the 2022 Winter Olympics opener will be streaming live on Peacock. The streaming platform has announced that the ceremony will be streaming live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. EST on Friday, February 4 from the Beijing National Stadium. The ceremony itself is being designed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou who also directed the legendary 2008 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

You will also be able to watch the “primetime” broadcast of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, which will begin streaming at 8 p.m. EST Friday on Peacock.

Watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony (Live) streaming on Peacock.

Watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony (Primetime) streaming on Peacock.

How To Watch The 2022 Winter Olympics On Regular TV

If you don’t have Peacock or simply prefer your cable, satellite, or internet-based TV services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, you can still watch the 2022 Winter Olympics without all that much trouble. NBC has announced that coverage of the Beijing Winter Games can be watched on NBC and USA. NBC will mostly be hosting the primetime and overnight broadcasts from Beijing, but events being broadcast throughout the daytime hours can be found on USA.

Check out NBCOlympics.com for more information.

Hopefully all of this makes it easier to check out the 2022 Winter Olympics streaming. If you want to know what else there is to watch beside the Winter Games, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for all the latest on those new and returning shows.