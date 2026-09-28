90 Day Fiancé Season 12's Season Finale Has Me Worried About One Couples' Future

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Tell-All Part 3." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 12 has officially wrapped up, and while we received confirmation on what's going on with each couple, I can't help but feel a bit worried. Paula Barbosa and Thomas Dintino said they love each other and are still married, but their mounting issues have me wondering how much longer that will last.

Sure, their marriage seemed healthy compared to Catie Norboe and Joshua Atkins arguing about her randomly making out with people when she goes out, but that's a low bar. It may be because Shaun Robinson covered their relationship last, but I can't help but feel worse about them than any other couple I saw this season.

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Paula Continually Investing In A Life Back In Brazil Feels Like A Red Flag

The news that Paula went back to Brazil as soon as her green card arrived wasn't wild, as I can understand being homesick. What was stranger was when the couple revealed she was back home for three months, of which Thomas was only present for three weeks.

Not only that, but Paula's using a considerable chunk of cash to open up another business in her home country, and I don't think it's wild she'd be making more trips to keep tabs on it as it gets underway. Thomas expressed concern that she was spending more time building a future in Brazil than in the United States, and I think he's right.

(Image credit: TLC)

Thomas' Strict Rules Sound Miserable To Live With

I also can't fault Paula for spending more time in Brazil, especially after seeing a glimpse of what day-to-day life is like. Even aside from his extreme aversion to anything with a strong scent, the fact he has next to no furniture in his home because it makes it easier for yoga is wild.

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When challenged on either of those things, Thomas maintains that these are "make-or-break" principles he will not flex on. Given that, I don't think it's hard to see why Paula is trying to find more time away from her husband, and maybe even making plans for a life without him.

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Thomas feels that since Paula knew about his quirks from the start, she has no excuse at this point for having issues with the rules. While I give him kudos for not withholding that information from her, I'm not quite sure it works that way. If Paula not following his rules is a deal-breaker, I don't know why he's surprised that her having to live under his rules can't also be a deal-breaker.

Paula and Thomas still appear to be going strong, so maybe they've worked out some compromises after the tell-all. I hope that's the case, because I'd hate to see another couple in 2026 join the list of 90 Day couples who split after marriage.

Now that 90 Day Fiancé is over, it's time for a new season of The Other Way! This season has one returning couple I'm shocked to see again, so I can't wait for this spinoff to kick off on Sunday nights!