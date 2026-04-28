Ted Lasso Season 4's First Footage Left Me With A Few Questions I Hope The Show Answers ASAP

We officially have our first teaser trailer for Ted Lasso Season 4 , and even though it’s short, it sparked a whole lot of thoughts. In fact, in the span of its one-minute and change runtime, I was specifically left with two questions I hope the show answers right when it returns on the 2026 TV schedule .

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Did Ted Return To Richmond In A Way That Lets His Son Stay With Him?

The whole reason Ted left AFC Richmond at the end of Ted Lasso Season 3 was to be with his son, Henry. So, for him to go back across the pond, I’d assume they need to find a way to keep the coach and his family, specifically his son, together. To me, if they don’t, it will feel like a disservice to the way things were left the last time we checked in with the optimistic coach.

However, I really think they will find a way to do this. For Season 4, they’ve recast Henry – Grant Feely plays him now – and in the trailer, we get to see him as well as Ted’s ex-wife in the stands. Ted’s son has also appeared in images released for Season 4 , which seems to imply that he’ll play a bigger role in this story.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

So, that leaves me hopeful that they’ve found a way for Jason Sudeikis' character to coach this team he loves while keeping the people he loves the most close. I want Ted to be happy first and foremost, and I think he needs this team and his family to do that, so hopefully they stay together this time.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

What’s Going On With Roy And Keeley?

When Season 3 ended, Roy and Keeley were in a fine-ish place, but they weren’t together. However, this teaser seems to allude to the idea that something is going on, and I can’t tell if it’s good or bad. Toward the start of the footage, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple’s characters give each other a longing look that confused me, and it made me wonder if they’re keeping a secret. And Higgins confused reaction to this look further confirmed that yes, I should be reading into this with a bit of caution.

Then, later in the trailer, we get to see Roy and Keeley in a car together, as Goldstein’s character smashes a sunroof in. Why were they in the car together? Are they stuck? What were they so dressed up for? Was it a work function or a date? The questions just keep coming based on these few seconds, and I’m hopeful that we’ll get some clarity about the state of their relationship as the great Apple TV series returns.

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You better BELIEVE you can get a free trial of Apple's very own streaming service. New customers can stream Apple TV for free for a whole week before paying $12.99 a month. In that time, you can watch award winning originals like Ted Lasso, Severance, and Slow Horses.

Obviously, I have more than two questions about Ted Lasso coming back, as we got to see the new women's team and coach as well as other beloved characters, like Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca (who seems to be with that pilot), Jeremy Swift’s Higgins and Brendan Hunt’s Beard in the trailer too. So, I can’t wait to see what new questions and theories pop up as we actually begin to watch the show.

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