I Wasn't Expecting One Devil's Plan Contestant To Be So Important In Season 2, But I’m Loving It

The Devil’s Plan is one of my favorite shows in recent years. So many admirable qualities make it one of Netflix’s best international series, and I've often praised and recommended it to others. Therefore, you can imagine my excitement when I saw new Season 2 episodes hitting Netflix's upcoming schedule.

I quickly binge-watched the first four episodes of Season 2, with many cast members standing out early on. Nevertheless, I found one particular player to be the most prominent, which went directly in the face of my initial expectations that he would not become nearly so vital during the first half of The Devil’s Plan's second cycle.

Warning The Devil’s Plan Season 2 Episode 1-9 spoilers. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Justin H. Min Is A Stand Out, And I Wasn’t Expecting That

When The Devil’s Plan released a poster for Season 2, I immediately recognized Justin H. Min, knowing him mostly from another Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, among other projects. That said, I wouldn’t consider myself a mega-fan of the actor, largely due to non-familiarity. But The Devil’s Plan immediately informs viewers that Min is the only Korean American contestant this season, with everyone else having been born or raised solely in Korea.

This automatically makes Min an outsider among fellow performers or everyday intellectuals. Because The Devil’s Plan is such a distinct Korean show, I thought Min wouldn’t have much of a storyline, even knowing that a hit Netflix series like this isn't above stunt-casting. I still assumed the series would focus on other contestants more, and didn't expect the actor to provide so much strategy and entertainment.

I’ll admit that because Min is an American, I prejudged his ability to provide the same level of mastermind skills as some of the Korean-born contestants. Yes, I was putting my negative opinions of Americans (as an American myself) on him, which was inaccurate and unfair.

He provided captivating storylines on The Devil’s Plan and plenty of mastermind moments. I now believe that Season 2 was better because of him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Thought Of Him As The Ultimate Underdog

Justin H. Min instantly stood out on The Devil’s Plan. His introduction includes him talking about not being the most advanced in the Korean language. He had to hope and rely on his belief that the others would speak English. Additionally, most of the other contestants had some prior knowledge or experience with each other. Many of them didn’t even recognize Min for his work in the States. This put him automatically at a disadvantage in a game where alliances matter.

Min also constantly found himself at the bottom of challenges. Throughout his time on The Devil’s Plan, he went to prison three times. Then he was in the final rounds of every one of the Prison Matches. He also thought he was being betrayed at some point, and often had to play games alone. It was hard not to sympathize and root for him.

Min is the sixth person eliminated from The Devil’s Plan Season 2, but he fights hard to make it that far. Constantly, I was expecting current competitions to take him out. Then, in true classic underdog fashion, when you think Min’s time on the series is done, he pulls through with an impressive victory. Min plays defense almost his entire time on The Devil’s Plan. This makes him one of the season’s most intriguing contestants.

(Image credit: Netflix)

His Devil’s Plan Journey Is Impactful

As I said previously, I assumed Justin H. Min wouldn’t be able to really compete with the other contestants because he is American-born and raised. However, I regret that assumption, especially after hearing his exit interview. He talks about not feeling at home sometimes with Koreans, despite his ethnicity, because of his American background. That’s such a relatable feeling, and something occasionally seen in great Korean movies. I think many people have experienced the feeling of otherness. The feeling of not quite fitting in somewhere, due to one reason or another.

It’s awful, but something that I have felt, and I know many others have as well. Min's sharing his story makes it apparent how vital and transformative his time on The Devil’s Plan could be for him. He also spoke about wanting to be on the show, and was not sure if he would ever get the opportunity to do it. You clearly understand the importance of The Devil’s Plan to him. Min’s experience may also inspire others to take chances and embrace different cultures more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

His Exit Is One Of The Series’ Saddest

All the Devil’s Plan’s exits are a bit heartbreaking. It’s not only because these people lose a chance to win the prize, but because they seemingly just enjoy playing the game and being on the show. I felt all their eliminations. However, Justin H. Min’s elimination hits the hardest for me. We watch his journey throughout the first eight episodes, and see him constantly escape elimination. Then it’s almost like his exit comes out of nowhere.

I was expecting it so many times before, but not when it actually happens. It’s made sadder by how Kang Ji-young reacts to Min’s final moments on The Devil’s Plan. They have clearly bonded so she has some guilt over his exit. Kang and Min crying together is one of The Devil’s Plan saddest moment so far. It shows how strong these bonds grow in a few short days and how important the series becomes for many.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Devil’s Plan Helps Make Justin Someone I Want To See In More TV Shows And Movies

I have already seen The Umbrella Academy and think Justin H. Min plays one of the show’s best characters, with one of the coolest powers. I have also seen him in After Yang and Shortcomings. He gives riveting performances in each. The Devil’s Plan just made me more curious to see him in other movies and TV shows. I would love to see him appear on other exciting reality TV shows, similar to The Devil’s Plan, but that’s unlikely so I will just watch more of his scripted work.

Seeing Justin H. Min’s story is just one of the many reasons to watch one of Netflix’s best reality TV shows, so be sure to stream The Devil’s Plan on Netflix.