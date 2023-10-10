Why The Devil's Plan Is Now My New Favorite Strategy Reality TV Show On Netflix

Netflix has a really good collection of international competition reality TV shows. Run for the Money and Physical: 100 are two of my favorites in this genre. Of course, I also enjoy the various international versions of The Circle . However, The Devil’s Plan may have surpassed all of these shows as my favorite Netflix strategy show.

The Devil’s Plan is a Korean reality TV show that features 12 contestants competing to win a cash prize. They compete in a series of challenges to increase the grand prize and to eliminate other contestants or to keep themselves in the game. The contestants consist of well-known figures and just smart people. It was new on Netflix in September but I only discovered it recently.

This meant that I missed the initial launch but I was able to binge almost all the episodes in one day. I have easily become addicted and now request that Netflix makes a new season every three months. It’s that good.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Devil’s Plan Has Multilayers Of Gaming In Each Episode

The Devil’s Plan is similar to Big Brother in that it takes multiple skills to win. Also like Big Brother, the contestants live together (but only for seven days and six nights), which allows them to bond, form alliances, and constantly plot and plan. The Devil’s Plan involves several levels of gaming. The straightforward competitions and then the more strategic aspects of forming alliances and figuring out how to advance in the game.

These contestants are always gaming and that makes it fun for people who enjoy these types of reality competition shows. It’s also generally impressive how some players use strategy to figure out clues, guess the next types of games, and even force an elimination. The Devil’s Plan is one of the truest forms of a chess match playing out on reality TV.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone In The Cast Is Compelling

The Devil’s Plan cast is comprised of celebrities and just smart citizens. I wasn’t familiar with any of the contestants before watching the show. However, each one of them delivered in terms of entertainment and the desire to win the game. I was interested in each contestant’s journey, some more than others, but overall, the first season has an exciting cast.

The Devil’s Plan cast also makes it more apparent that a mixture of civilians and famous people can work when the entire cast is dynamic. The Traitors attempted this mixture of contestants but didn’t focus enough on the civilians. This made the majority of them seem dull in comparison to the reality TV stars.

Now The Traitors plans to have a season full of reality TV stars. That works for that show, but I hope The Devil’s Plan continues to include both famous contestants and just everyday people. It makes the show more inclusive and intriguing. You don’t know what to expect from some of them because they haven’t been on TV before.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Shows The Complexity Of Human Emotions

Some reality TV shows, especially competitive ones, create heroes and villains. I think The Devil’s Plan does this too to some degree. However, it makes the true villain the game itself. By design, the game encourages greed. The cast acts accordingly because the show inspires individuality, backstabbing, scheming, ruthless strategies, and conniving gameplay.

Then you also have some players trying to play a more team game or with some sense of integrity. Even after the contestants pull a conniving move, they still have regrets because they’re human and have bonded while living together. Instead of creating a heroes and villains narrative, The Devil’s Plan shows the duality of humans. A person can do something that improves their situation but still feel remorseful of the actions taken to achieve certain outcomes.

The Devil’s Plan doesn’t paint these situations and decisions in black and white. It shows that the gray area makes strategy games fascinating.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm Fully Invested In The Outcome Of The Winner

At the time of writing this feature, I have not seen who wins The Devil’s Plan. However, I want certain players to win because I am invested in their journey and the outcome of the show. I watch a lot of reality TV shows, but I haven’t been this invested in who wins for a while. I usually just enjoy the show without caring about the outcome (excluding a few shows).

I care a lot about who wins The Devil’s Plan. I will be anxiously watching the final episodes hoping I get the outcome I want. If I don’t, I will sulk about it for weeks.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Weekly Episodes Helped Build My Suspense And Interest

I didn’t start watching The Devil’s Plan until a few weeks into the show. Therefore, I had a lot of episodes to watch once I discovered it. This made it one of the best Netflix shows to binge right now for me. However, I still had some episodes I had to wait for their release. It became a show I looked forward to watching.

Netflix has done a good job with weekly releases, especially for its dating shows , but The Devil’s Plan has captivated me the most with this format. The long episodes have really been intriguing and just enough a week to leave me satisfied but wanting more episodes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Love That The Prize And Elimination Games Are More Complex Versions Of Popular Games

In the first episode, the cast plays an intricate version of Mafia. Later in the season, they play other games that feel like board games, math games, and just general thinking games. They add rules and layers to make it so that the average mind probably wouldn’t excel. It’s fun to watch and also play. I, for one, know that I would not excel in these games.

However, I can appreciate the complexity of them and how they reinvent common games, or remixing them in a way that suits a show worth a big prize. It's clear that the producers and creators behind The Devil’s Plan have thoroughly thought out all aspects of the show.

It works as a game with complex puzzles and as a reality show with skill, wit, and genuine emotions on display.

The Devil’s Plan has the potential to become a great reality TV show that joins the hall of fame of other great strategy shows. It’s definitely one of Netflix’s best reality TV shows.