I Watched Creamerie And It's The Pandemic Show I Didn't Know I Needed

I am a big fan of my Hulu subscription and believe that it is more than worth the cost. It’s pretty affordable compared to other streamers and its library contains lots of great content, both licensed and original TV shows and movies. With the service constantly adding new programming , however, it’s easy to miss some hidden gems. Creamerie is one of those hidden treasure TV shows streaming on Hulu.

It's set in New Zealand and follows three female dairy farmers as they deal with the fallout of a pandemic. It’s eight years later, and men no longer exist, because this pandemic caused them to die off, and that also means that women can no longer give birth to babies with a Y chromosome. It’s very similar to the canceled-too-soon show Y: The Last Man. However, Creamerie is more comedic and has a lot of interesting details and developments that quickly made it one of my favorite binge-watches of the year so far.

It’s the pandemic show I didn’t know I needed, and here's why you should check it out.

Creamerie Has Sharp And Dark Humor

Creamerie is a dark comedy that seamlessly balances comedy and drama. A major source of the laughs come from the three female leads and supporting characters. Pip, played by Perlina Lau, is really the comedic standout. She’s a hilarious character that’s a bit pathetic at times, but brilliant and assertive at other times. In the second season, we get even more funny moments from her, but supporting characters like Michelle (Kimberley Crossman) also get to add to the show’s sharp wit and goofy comedy.

If you like comedy but also want some gut-wrenching dramatic moments, the series also gives you plenty of them, as well. I came for the comedy but stayed for the way the show integrates and mixes it with this very dark concept and world.

All The Characters Are Really Fascinating And Fully Developed

In these types of shows, it’s easy to rely too heavily on archetypes and stereotypical characters. Alex (Ally Xue), Jaime (JJ Fong), and Pip don’t feel like caricatures. I worried that Pip would just become this very one-note weird character. However, my worry was without cause. She has so many layers that make her one of the most valuable members of this team, either for her spirit, intelligence, or heart. Additionally, she’s also one of the most sketchy characters. She doesn’t always make the morally acceptable decision.

Jaime also seemed like she was going to be this simple do-gooder type of character — someone who acted as the moral compass for the show. Surprisingly, she shows a darker side, especially in Creamerie Season 2. Alex is tough and like one of the great female action movie characters , but you soon discover that she may be the most sentimental person in the show. There is also another character who you would imagine would be this tough person, but you find out their fear and desire for a safe place. The character is allowed to show vulnerability.

Each Creamerie character goes against any boxes or labels that you may initially want to put them in, and that includes the show’s villains.

It Does Dystopian Really Well

The show starts by introducing viewers to this world that seems like a utopia. The men are gone, so the women are in charge, and everything seems great and peaceful. However, maybe five minutes into the pilot episode, you know that this world is messed up with or without men. The dystopian TV show elements quickly surface.

For those who enjoy great, intense post-apocalyptic movies and TV shows, Creamerie is definitely one to add to your to-watch list. It has so many elements that some of the best things in this genre have: a sense of dread, questionable authority figures, people blinded to the issues/people trying to bring down corruption, a fight to survive, and commentary on our society through this world.

It Has Plenty Of Twists And Turns

The first big twist you can probably guess way before even starting the show. However, there are a lot more surprises throughout the first and second seasons. Additionally, both season finales had some shocks that I didn’t see coming, especially those in the Season 2 finale.

I have watched so many TV shows and movies that it’s really hard to surprise me or have a turn that I don’t see coming. I always admire fiction more when it’s able to surprise me, especially with something that I don’t suspect at all. I can’t say Creamerie completely shocked me, because I suspected most of its twists, but not in the ways they happened. Therefore, I still found them really entertaining and shocking in the moment.

Creamerie Starts An Interesting Conversation About Gender Roles And Norms

I think many people will quickly label Creamerie “a man-hating show” before even watching it. However, if anything, I think it shows that both genders are needed and that women can also abuse power, be predators, and be just as dangerous as some men. It’s not painting any one gender as good and another as evil.

They’re both complicated. More important than any good or evil debate is how it looks at gender roles and dynamics. It shows that both are societal-based. They only exist because of social norms. Then it shows both the positive and negative results of those norms being stripped away.

It Left Me Wanting More

Currently, there are only 12 episodes available to stream on Hulu. There are six episodes for each season, with episodes running about 30 minutes. This makes it a very quick binge. Six 30-minute episodes is my ideal length for any TV season, but Creamerie loves a cliffhanger. This makes it hard to not immediately want another season after the finale.

I finished the first season immediately wanting another, and the same goes for the second season. However, by the time I finished Season 1, I knew Season 2 would be streaming very soon. Unfortunately, it's currently in canceled or renewed limbo. As of July 2023, there hasn’t been any news on whether it will return for a third season.

I hope it does, because I need to know what happens next. I am also not ready to say goodbye to these characters and this world.

Creamerie is one of those shows that’s better when you don’t know too much about it before watching it. I want you to experience it only knowing the basic premise. Enjoy the roller coaster!